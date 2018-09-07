CARLIN — A Carlin Elementary School fourth-grade teacher was arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, said Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes.
An officer pulled over Charlotte Rhoden for speeding in a construction zone outside of Carlin just after midnight. She displayed nervousness and would not consent to a vehicle search, Fobes said.
A canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the chief reported, and a subsequent search yielded 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, along with sales and drug paraphernalia.
“We had heard that she was dealing,” Fobes said.
Rhoden was arrested on charges of speeding 7 mph over the posted limit; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; selling a schedule I or II controlled substance; trafficking a schedule I controlled substance: flunitrazepam or GHB, 4-14 grams; and introducing a controlled substance into jail.
“We get drugs every day,” Fobes said, adding that is not what makes it news. “She is a fourth-grade teacher in Carlin.”
Bail is $47,685.
They really need to drug test the teachers in this district.
Anymore, one has to be stoned to deal with these kids nowadays.
