Cathy McAdoo elected chair of Board of Regents

ELKO – Cathy McAdoo has been elected chair of the Board of Regents.
McAdoo was elected June 10 at the Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents meeting.
"I am humbled and grateful to serve as chair of the Board and honored to have been elected by my Regent colleagues," McAdoo said.
First elected in 2016 to represent District 8, McAdoo has been appointed twice by Gov. Brian Sandoval and Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve as the NSHE representative on the State Board of Education.
Among McAdoo's duties are presiding over meetings, approving Board and committee agendas, appointing Regents to serve as school board and government entity liaisons, leading the Board for ceremonial purposes, and performing duties assigned to the chair according to bylaws and policies adopted by the Board.
She currently serves as chair of the Community College Committee and Health Sciences System Committee. Additionally, she is the vice-chair of the Cultural Diversity Committee and is a member of the Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee.
McAdoo credited other Regents as an "inspiration."
"In my four-and-a-half years of serving as regent, I am continually inspired by my colleagues who willingly and passionately spend countless hours as champions of higher education," she said. "I am both humbled to be elected by them as their chair, and I remain grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them."
District 8 covers Clark, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.
"I remain committed to Nevadans and to the oath of office to serve and lead the best way that I can," she said.
Regent Dr. Patrick Carter, who represents District 6 in Clark County, was elected vice-chair.
"I look forward to assisting Chair McAdoo, the entire Board, and Chancellor Melody Rose in advancing our goals in the upcoming year," Carter said.
The one-year term for the fiscal year 2022 starts on July 1.