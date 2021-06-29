Cathy McAdoo elected chair of Board of Regents

ELKO – Cathy McAdoo has been elected chair of the Board of Regents.

McAdoo was elected June 10 at the Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents meeting.

"I am humbled and grateful to serve as chair of the Board and honored to have been elected by my Regent colleagues," McAdoo said.

First elected in 2016 to represent District 8, McAdoo has been appointed twice by Gov. Brian Sandoval and Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve as the NSHE representative on the State Board of Education.

Among McAdoo's duties are presiding over meetings, approving Board and committee agendas, appointing Regents to serve as school board and government entity liaisons, leading the Board for ceremonial purposes, and performing duties assigned to the chair according to bylaws and policies adopted by the Board.

She currently serves as chair of the Community College Committee and Health Sciences System Committee. Additionally, she is the vice-chair of the Cultural Diversity Committee and is a member of the Academic, Research and Student Affairs Committee.

McAdoo credited other Regents as an "inspiration."