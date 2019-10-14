After the Feb. 13 snowstorm and the hazardous road conditions and vehicle crashes that resulted in the closure of Lamoille Highway over the summit, there were discussions about what can be done to be better prepared for these types of storms in the future.
One of the top issues brought up in these discussions was that there are not good chain-up areas on Lamoille Highway. In response, Nevada Department of Transportation crews are currently adding four widened areas along Lamoille Highway to create new chain-up and chain removal areas on both sides of the highway on both sides of the summit. This week they are putting in a chain-off area by the northbound side of the highway near the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Nevada Department of Transportation District Engineer Boyd Ratliff said that after the Feb. 13 storm “we had an incident debrief, and one of the comments from NHP (Nevada Highway Patrol) and Coach USA was there wasn’t a really good location that they felt was safe enough for people to put chains on. We thought, ‘Well, that’s a fair assessment.’”
Ratliff said people at NDOT felt there was space along the highway to put on and remove chains, but they agreed that it would be good to have larger, designated areas.
When the new widened shoulder areas are completed, signs will be put up designating them as chain-up and chain-off areas.
“I think the fact we are learning from our mistakes and moving forward is a wonderful thing to be seeing happening with these jurisdictions and these departments,” said Elko County Emergency Management Officer Annette Kerr.
Chain requirements
On both sides of Lamoille Summit there are signs telling motorists that chains or snow tires are required when the lights are flashing. The lights were flashing during the Feb. 13 snowstorm, and during the discussions after the road closure incident there were comments that officers were letting vehicles go over the summit without chains, and there were suggestions that maybe chain checkpoints should be set up at the bases of the summit.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper John Goolsby said that when there is bad weather and harsh driving conditions, the troopers will do all they can, but drivers should also take responsibility for helping to ensure everyone’s safety. A primary rule is that if the conditions are bad enough that you are wondering if it is okay and safe to be out there, just stay home or stay where you are if you can. Enjoy your warm home, or wait until the road conditions improve. Even if you are confident in your own driving, you also have to deal with the other drivers out there who might not be as good as you are.
You have free articles remaining.
If you do have to drive over Lamoille Summit and the “chains or snow tires required” lights are flashing, that is a regulatory sign and you are required to either have chains or the proper type of tires. It’s a good idea to not just go with the minimum standards. Goolsby recommends that people should put chains on their passenger vehicle, and they should only forego chains if they are driving an all-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive vehicle with the four-wheel drive engaged and they have snow tires with tread that is at least 6/32nds of an inch deep.
Most tires nowadays are marked with M+S, which means they are mud and snow tires, but Goolsby said that if the tread wears down to under 6/32nds of an inch, the tires lose their effectiveness as snow tires and chains are recommended.
Studded tires are also an option from Oct. 1 through April 30, but they are noisy during regular driving.
The Nevada Highway Patrol always tries to be proactive in dealing with potential problems, Goolsby said, but during a snowstorm they might be forced to be reactive as they respond to incidents around the area.
“The weather will dictate where the troopers are going to go,” Goolsby said. “I wish we could put someone on 227 and stay there, but if there are incidents on I-80 we’re going to be there. If we see something that’s flagrant, we’ll take care of it on the spot.”
If a trooper did pull someone over on Lamoille Highway to check their tires, Goolsby said, that could cause problems. The driver who is pulled over might get stuck, and other motorists coming down the hill might step on their brakes and slide when they see the flashing lights.
If someone is traveling over Lamoille Summit without the proper chains or tires and they get stuck or get involved in an accident, they may be cited for failing to obey the “chains or snow tires required” sign. The minimum fine would be $115, Goolsby said. If the driver causes an accident, then the fine for failing to obey the chain requirement would probably double, to around $230. If the driver causes a severe incident, the fine might be around $1,140.
These fines might be a very small price to pay compared to all the problems that could be caused by sliding across a road and crashing into another vehicle in cold, snowy weather. The bottom line: Stay home if you can, drive carefully and put on chains if they are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.