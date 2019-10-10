ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement received mixed reviews in its NV Report Card for 2018-2019.
For the second year in a row, the charter school’s junior high received a five-star ranking, which is among the six top junior high schools in the state.
The elementary school dropped one star since 2017-2018 down to a two-star rating, prompting the State Public Charter School Authority to put a Notice of Concern on the school Oct. 4.
EIAA Principal Ashley Perkins explained the recent ranking was the result of “a lot of different factors in place” due to the size of the school and the fact that the charter school is the only one in Elko County.
“We’re a smaller school, so the report is only on certain scores if there is a subgroup of more than 10 students,” Perkins said. “If we don’t have a subgroup of more than 10 kids then we aren’t scored in that section, which means we don’t get those points toward our final score.”
Among those data points are attendance, proficiency, growth and numerous subcategories that include other subcategories.
Based off the Notice of Concern, EIAA will be keeping the State Charter School Authority apprised of their professional development plan going forward. However, the school routinely informs the Authority of the plan, all of its data points, and good teaching practices in place.
“Even the state says it’s important to note that rankings are one data point and there’s ongoing data collected throughout the year,” Perkins added.
EIAA students are tested several times a year, Perkins said, which includes a CRT test, three MAP tests and four tests by the charter school.
Perkins said the recent Notice of Concern drew questions from EIAA parents who sought answers after the rankings became public.
“We are not designated as a school on the watch list for the state,” Perkins said, adding that a school must receive a letter of breach or letter of termination for that to occur.
“Parents asked if we were going to be shut down, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Perkins said.
Since the charter school was established, EIAA has forged a relationship with the Elko County School District, meeting with officials to discuss students who migrate between the district schools and the charter school.
“Some students are more successful here, some are more successful there,” Perkins said. “We tell the parents here that those schools have a lot of good things going on.”
“Essentially, if [the district schools are] not successful, we’re not successful,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to create a partnership with them, and I think it’s a good thing.”
She encouraged all school-age parents who have questions to speak with their teachers and administrators about star rankings and how they apply in their school.
According to the State Charter School Authority, out of the 32 schools mentioned at the Oct. 4 meeting, EIAA was among 19 other two-star charter schools throughout the state. Twelve schools received a Notice of Concern.
There are 104 schools that come under the Charter School Authority.
For the complete results, click the link to the NV Report Card’s results for EIAA.
