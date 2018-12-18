ELKO – Prime retail space is hard to come by in Elko. In a revolutionary move by Meridian Pacific and the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, about 20,000 square feet of the old Kmart will be remodeled for educational purposes.
“We went to Las Vegas with the charter school and the charter authority gave the school the go-ahead to relocate to that space,” David Fonua, vice president of construction for Meridian Pacific, said. “What that has done for us is to cross all the 'T's and dot all the 'I's. We have the approvals that we need from the school side and the building and municipality side. So now we are able to move forward with the lease and start construction drawings and get ready to get this thing mapped out.”
Nevada State Public Charter School Authority approved the move for the school on Dec. 14.
The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement currently educates about 198 pupils. The move will provide room to expand. A permit for conditional use was approved at the city’s planning commission meeting Dec. 11.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said, “A conditional use permit is required for some uses within some zoning districts. For example, the zoning district for C- General Commercial allows for uses such as hotels, sales and service, but it also allows for uses under a conditional use permit for schools.
"Any use allowed under a conditional use permit is usually a more intense use than what is the principal permitted use and therefore conditions can be added to the use. The charter school was approved for the conditional use permit but they do have several conditions which they must comply with.”
Although most of the details for the new educational space have not been worked out yet, Fonua said they plan to create a playground for the school.
“It would be on the side of the building, kind of where the garden center is now,” he said.
Locals have been swapping retail preferences to fill the building’s void on social media and may be disillusioned with the charter school agreement. However, Meridian Pacific is still working with a number of chains to take over the remaining space.
“Right now the anchor store is going to be a Kohl’s and we have Sportsman’s Warehouse and Sears,” Event Source owner and marketing liaison for Meridian Pacific Tera Hooiman said.
She said the company plans to build a Panda Express and a Wendy’s adjacent to the Burger King that is now located on the west end of the property.
Fonua could not confirm this account as no leases have been signed.
“We are very close with all of the other tenants,” he said. “Unfortunately we were hoping to have all these done prior to the holidays.”
Meridian Pacific will not actually take ownership of the property until after the New Year.
“Construction will start the day that Meridian Pacific takes ownership of the building,” Hooiman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“Right now the anchor store is going to be a Kohl’s and we have Sportsman’s Warehouse and Sears,” Event Source owner and marketing liaison for Meridian Pacific Tera Hooiman said." - A Sears?? Seriously?? Sears is closing stores left and right(oddly enough, the Elko KMart is one of the casualties) because they're a gnat's hair from going belly-up and you want to bring one in?? Meridian Pacific desperately needs an enem@. At least they got one "sorta right" with the charter school and Sportsman's Warehouse. Oh and BTW, we don't need YET ANOTHER fast food place. We have way too many of those as it is.
Ha ha to all idiots that thought you were getting a sportsman's
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.