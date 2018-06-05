OSINO — Safety propels the 72-hour commercial vehicle checkpoint conducted this week by the Nevada Highway Patrol in Osino.
“The purpose of the check is No. 1 about safety because there are thousands of thousands of trucks that travel [the interstate],” said NHP Trooper Jim Stewart. “We are catching every truck in three days to make sure people are safe.”
Flashing signs along Interstate 80 indicate that all commercial drivers must pull through checkpoints on east- and westbound Interstate 80. Anyone who does not pull through the checkpoint gets pursued and pulled over.
From those who do pull through, troopers and inspectors wave in random drivers for an inspection. Several hundred inspections will be performed over the next few days, estimated NHP Trooper Jim Farley.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, established with the U.S. Department of Transportation, mandates biannual checkpoints for commercial vehicles. In Nevada, the NHP alternates monitoring checkpoints in the Las Vegas area, and the Reno or Elko areas in June and around New Year’s.
“We are doing a complete safety inspection on the truck,” said Travis Perkins, an NHP commercial vehicle safety inspector, while inspecting a semi-truck at the eastbound stop June 5.
Inspections range from the full front-to-rear rig checkup to simply requesting a driver’s paperwork. They look inside the cab, under the hood and beneath the chassis to check components such as tires, lights, brakes, horns, insurance, driver logs, tie-downs, and for cracks and leaks.
During a complete inspection of a truck with Kansas plates hauling a shipping container, Perkins discovered an axle grease leak that could compromise the vehicle’s brakes.
“See the grease spilling out onto the brake rotor and the brake shoes?” he asked the driver while pointing beneath the truck with a flashlight. “You can’t have that.”
Because of the severity of the violation, a trooper cited the driver and required him to remain parked until a mechanic can fix the problem.
“That’s a good reason we have these inspections twice a year,” said NHP Sgt. James Madsen, explaining that an 80,000-pound load must have functioning brakes for the safety of all travelers.
Not all problems are that extreme, and although some inspections can take an hour, most drivers are rolling again in less time with minor or no violations. Any violations affect the owner-operator’s or shipping company’s safety ratings.
“Most of them are good people just trying to make a living,” said NHP Trooper Tom Lisa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.