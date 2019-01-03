Try 1 month for 99¢
Christmas tree
Devcore | Wikipedia Commons

ELKO — Christmas tree! Oh, Christmas tree! It’s time to toss thy branches — and Elko and Spring Creek are helping residents dispose or recycle the expired evergreens.

The City of Elko concludes its week of Christmas tree pickup Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. Pickup Thursday is for the area north of Interstate 80 and west of North Fifth Street. Pickup Friday is for the area north of Interstate 80 and east of North Fifth Street.

Anyone wishing to dispose of a Christmas tree can take it to the parking lot at the corner of VFW Drive and Court Street.

In Spring Creek, residents can recycle their Christmas trees at several locations through Jan. 11: Brent Park on Brent Drive; Firehouse Field on Licht Parkway; or the Horse Place on Bronco Drive. Trees should be placed upright in the provided containers.

Whether in Elko or Spring Creek, trees must be stripped of all decorations and stands.

For more information on Elko tree disposal, call 775-777-7241. For Spring Creek, call 775-753-6295.

