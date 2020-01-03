Christmas tree recycling in Elko and Spring Creek

ELKO – There’s time to drop off your Christmas trees for recycling in the Elko and Spring Creek area.
Trees in Elko will be picked up by city crews within city limits from Jan. 6-10. Residents can also drop trees off at the corner of VFW Drive and Court Street.
Trees must have all ornamentation and stands removed, and be placed close to the curb.
Spring Creek residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at one of three locations within the homeowners association by Jan. 8.
Residents can drop off their trees at Brent Park on Brent Drive, Firehouse Field off Licht Parkway, or at the Horse Palace on Bronco Drive. Trees should be placed upright in the containers.
In Elko and Spring Creek, trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags and stand removed.
For more information on tree disposal, call the City of Elko at 775-777-7241, or Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.