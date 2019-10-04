ELKO – The City of Elko experienced an email failure from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. Both internal and external electronic communications were completely cut off.
“Last Sunday morning about 3 a.m. our Microsoft exchange server stopped working,” said City Manager Curtis Calder. “We host our own email on our servers, so it is not a web-based email. When that happened, all of the emails stopped.”
Calder pointed out that all of the other servers the city maintains remained functioning properly.
“People could send us emails but we could not see them,” Calder said. “People may have been sending us emails and just not getting a response. They weren’t bouncing back to people.”
The city posted the email outage information on its website and instructed the community to call them or come by.
“We have since transitioned from an internal hosted email server to a secure, cloud-based system,” Calder said.
You have free articles remaining.
The email problem was fixed by Thursday, according to Calder. In the meantime, city employees went back to the “good, old-fashioned” communication methods of making phone calls, transferring paperwork physically and using fax machines.
“The good thing about the new system is that we’d actually considered going to the cloud-based email before, but, because of disruption, we were always kind of afraid to make the leap,” Calder said. “Since the disruption was already here, we figured let’s make lemonade out of lemons and just go ahead and do it.”
Calder said the new system costs about $1,000 per month, but, in the long run, the transition will probably save money.
“We believe once the old server is reconfigured it will show all of the emails that did come in and we will be able to get responses to those,” Calder said. “We don’t want anyone to think we’re ignoring them. If someone had emailed us anywhere between Monday and Thursday and it was really an important communication to get to us and they haven’t heard back, they should attempt to re-mail it or give us a phone call and speak with us directly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hillary did it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.