ELKO – Elko City Council will be deciding at its Jan. 8 meeting whether to authorize going out for bid for repairs to the city’s swimming pool and will be talking about Barrick Gold Corp.’s large donation for the repair project.
Barrick has provided $83,500 to the city for the work on the pool, which the city closed on Nov. 27 due to a structural failure on the northern wall of the facility. Lostra Engineering estimates the pool work will cost $343,000.
“What a great gift to the Elko community and taxpayers,” Elko’s new mayor, Reece Keener, said a Jan. 4 announcement of the donation.
Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said the $83,500 “will be extremely helpful in completing this unscheduled facility repair in a timely matter.” He earlier estimated the pool wouldn’t be open again until spring.
The announcement from Elko City Manager Curtis Calder on the Barrick donation also points out that Barrick provided $500,000 to the city toward the Elko Regional Sports Complex scheduled to open later this year.
Lostra Engineering inspected the 49-year-old, single-story pool facility and found that the problems were limited to the northern wall. He has developed a preliminary design and cost estimates, so bids can be sought for repairs.
The city hired the engineering firm with the opportunity to move into second and third phases to oversee construction, however, Wiley wrote in the agenda for the 4 p.m. meeting Jan. 8 that “prior to authorization to proceed with Phase II and Phase III of the agreement, staff is requesting authorization to solicit bids.”
In a report to the city, Michael Lostra said the inspection showed: broken northern roof/wall support beams; air gaps forming on translucent paneling between support structures; existing temporary support structures along the northern wall glass area; separation of brick veneer around support columns; weathered glued laminated timber support structures; and major sagging and deformation along the northern wall and roof area between the laminated timber support structures.
Wiley is accepting donations from individuals and businesses for the pool repairs. He can be contacted at 777-7266.
The packed agenda for the Jan. 8 meeting, the first for Keener and two councilmen, Chip Stone and Bill Hance, also includes second reading and potential adoption of a revised ordinance governing legal brothels in Elko.
The ordinance reduces the number of allowed brothels from five to four and provides new guidance on work permits and adds a requirement for translators for sex workers talking with police or city staff to address concerns about human trafficking.
The revised code also states that the city will pay for translators. That is because brothel fees are going up. Another action item on the Jan. 8 agenda calls for possible adoption of a resolution setting those new fees.
The fees go from $3,000 to $6,500 for new licenses and annual renewals after a compromise from the original proposal in a business impact statement to make them $10,000 each. The fee for license applications goes from $2,500 to $5,000. That fee wasn’t changed from the business impact statement, however.
Along with the regular meeting, the council also has a special session at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 to hear a presentation by the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool regarding board governance and ethics.
Calder said the presentation is designed for new and returning election officials “to familiarize board members with open meeting and ethics laws prior to any problems occurring.”
The new mayor, Stone and Hance join council members Mandy Simons and Robert Schmidtlein, who weren’t up for re-election.
