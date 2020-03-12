City to repair signal at 12th and Silver Tuesday

ELKO – City crews will begin repair work on traffic signals at one of Elko’s busy intersections.

Work begins at 8:30 a.m. March 17 at the intersection of 12th and Silver streets, according to a press release from the City of Elko.

“Expect significant delays if using this intersection. Delays are expected to occur for the majority of the day,” the release stated.

During the repairs, the intersection will function as a four-way stop.

Drivers are encouraged to obey all traffic control devices and use care when driving through the area.

The city also advised avoiding the area and planning an alternate route, if at all possible.

