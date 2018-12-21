Commander shift at convention center

ELKO – In mid-March, a new captain will be taking the helm of the largest public venue in town.
The Elko Convention and Visitors’ Authority consists of two buildings with a combined space of 54,000 square feet.
The expanse is big enough to host conventions up to 500 people. The Lauren Moren Theatre has a 50-by-45-ft. stage that has seen the likes of Ian Tyson, the Ruby Mountain Symphony and other notable performers.
Katie Neddenriep, the incoming executive director, will soon become familiar with every square inch of that space.
“This will be a nice change, a new challenge,” Neddenriep said.
Neddenriep will be leaving behind an 18-year career with Barrick Gold Corp. She currently holds the title of manager of corporate social responsibility with the company.
“I have been in the community relations corporate social responsibility side for about 10 years,” Neddenriep said. “I was in human resources before that.”
Don Newman has held the position of ECVA director for the past 13 years and has brought about many changes during that time.
ECVA board members Delmo Andreozzi and David Zornes were appointed to a subcommittee to assist with the transition of leadership.
After a screening process and phone interviews, three finalists were chosen to go before the ECVA board and the public for the final interview.
“I am sure there is a lot I am going to learn,” Neddenriep said. “It really is about tourism and visitors to Elko County. When we look at the funding sources for the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, a lot of it comes from room taxes. I call it ‘heads in beds.’ We want people in our hotel rooms.”
Neddenriep said events held at the convention center help bring up those numbers but so do events hosted at other venues.
“We all still benefit from that,” she said. “Think about Cowboy Poetry. The event is owned by the Western Folklife Center, but it’s everywhere in town.”
Neddenriep sees opportunities for increasing partnerships with other businesses and public entities in the area. She feels that if she can help them with their marketing efforts, the entire community will experience economic impact.
Neddenriep’s first big event after she starts the job will be the Elko Mining Expo. The affair brings in vendors from all over and is a direct reflection of some of our area’s largest employers.
Neddenriep said she feels this is the best event she could begin with because of her lengthy employment within the mining industry.
“I’ve been involved with the Expo for at least 10 years from the exhibitor’s side of things. It will be interesting to be working from a different side but, at the same time, it will be great because it’s a familiar group of people.”
The Elko Mining Expo has expanded during Newman’s tenure at the ECVA.
“I think Don has done a wonderful job,” Neddenriep said. “I am not going to come in here and make a bunch of changes and turn things around.”
She said any time there is change in leadership, it can create apprehension. In her first three months, she said she hopes to really get know the staff and see how things work.
Newman also played an influential part in Elko’s arts and culture. The mayor and the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory board recently awarded Newman with an annual Mayor’s Arts Award for his service to the arts.
“Don was always ready and eager to help with financial support through the ECVA with public art projects including the Centennial Boot project, the water tank mural and many others,” Mayor Chris Johnson said.
Neddenriep intends to be very involved with the arts in the community and the state.
“Don currently sits on the Nevada Commission on Tourism,” Neddenriep said. “He is a rural representative. The ECVA does not have any control over his replacement, but I will be applying for that position so that our rural areas have representation.”
“I think there is opportunity to explore what our relationship could be with the Black Rock Arts organization and Burning Man,” Neddenriep said. “Reno has certainly capitalized on that and recognized the impact.”
Neddenriep does not expect the scale of opportunity to be as great as it is for Reno, but possibilities are there. She gave an example of public art in Fernley that was funded by monies the Burning Man organization doles out.
“We see those folks [Burners] as well, so why not be a stop on the way to the Playa every year?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.