When fishing there always seems to be one person catching fish while everyone else isn’t. Sometimes it is location but often it has to do with getting your presentation in front of the fish. Easier said than done, though there are times when it is right in front of you.

Recently, an angler was using a sinking tip line early in the morning while fish were rising everywhere to a midge hatch, sipping midges just under the surface. He should have been using a floating line fishing a chironomid (midge larvae) pattern under a strike indicator. Other times it isn’t quite so obvious. But don’t stick with the same presentation all day if it isn’t working, just because it has caught fish before or you are comfortable fishing that way.

Realize that conditions are always changing. Right now both air and surface water temperatures are heating up, so trout are heading deeper for cooler water and bass are heading for the warmer water. Depending upon species and time of day, anglers may need to change their tactics several times in the same day.

Conditions constantly change, so experiment and you might learn something new. Learn from mistakes. I make tons of them (many more than once) and figure that if I learn from only 10 percent of my mistakes I am going to catch more fish. Also, watch what other successful anglers are doing and don’t be afraid to ask for advice or ideas.

Saturday is the 30th Annual Angel Lake Kids Fishing Derby. If you are reading this early, it’s not too late to come on out. The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon. As the name implies it is held at beautiful Angel Lake just a few miles out of Wells and is about an hour drive from Elko. Besides good fishing there will be educational booths for the youngsters to visit.

There will be lots of great prizes to be given away at the end of the morning for registered participants. To top it all off, it is generally around 10 degrees cooler than here in Elko. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. So, beat the heat and bring the kids out to Angel Lake this Saturday.

WILDHORSEAfter improving the water clarity is starting to deteriorate due to algae growth especially on leeward shores where the wind pushes it. Surface water temperatures have moved into the low 70s and trout are starting to move into deeper water. Trout fishing slowed down this week, but bass fishing has picked up. While shore anglers can still catch trout, cast a bit farther and fish deeper. Bass fishing is picking up and with daytime highs expected in the 90s over the next week it should only get better. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Those targeting bass should have success using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits around structure. Fly rodders have landed trout stripping buggers and leech patterns on a full sink line. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also producing fish but need to be fished deeper. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished fairly shallow. Worms or PowerBait fished around five to seven feet under a bobber or inflated and fished off the bottom are catching a few trout for bait anglers. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers three weeks ago. Approximately 28,700 rainbow trout and 5,200 tiger trout have been stocked so far this year.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIRTrout fishing continues to be good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters. Surface water temperatures range from the low to mid 70s and trout are starting to move down in the water column. Water clarity is starting to deteriorate as algae is growing. Aquatic vegetation is also starting to grow, especially at the south end of the lake. Bass fishing is improving with warmer water temperatures and will continue to improve with daytime highs moving into the 90s over the next week. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics for bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished fairly shallow below a bobber are working. Anglers report catching wipers using topwater lures in 10 to 12 feet of water. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers a few weeks ago and almost 60,000 trout so far this year.

JIGGS RESERVOIRJiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight to 10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has been fair to good for trout using the usual worms or PowerBait. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. NDOW stocked 1,750 bluegill ranging between three and eight inches into the lake this week. Later this summer when conditions permit, largemouth bass will be introduced as well. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIRThe water clarity is still good, though algae is starting to grow, and fishing is fair to good for trout and bass. With water temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s, bass fishing is improving. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked with approximately 15,000 trout in May and fishing should continue to be good throughout the summer.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIRWillow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish this spring. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWRVery little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the high 60s with fair to good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Trout in the collection ditch have been averaging 14 to 20 inches. Water clarity is good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should are starting to hatch, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Best time to fish for bass right now is late afternoon when temperatures are warmer. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Only bass 10 inches or longer may be kept by anglers. Approximately 2,600 trout have been stocked in the collection ditch this spring while the south marsh was stocked with almost 6,000 trout.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIRThe reservoir is full and anglers report fair to good fishing for trout up to 17 inches and bass with a few catfish showing up in the creel. Catfish have been caught along road side of the reservoir. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is growing along the shorelines and is starting to make shore fishing difficult. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout in early May.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIRCold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,517 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKECave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKEThe water clarity is improving as is trout and bass fishing though it is still slow. Surface water temperatures are climbing into the 70s. Despite slower catch rates anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Approximately 8,500 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Stripping buggers or leeches has caught a few trout as has hanging chironomids under an indicator. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range have been caught using active presentations. Crankbaits seem to be working well. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAHIllipah Reservoir is full. Water clarity is good with water temperatures in the mid to high 60s and fishing is good. Approximately 8,000 Rainbow Trout averaging 9 inches were stocked into the reservoir this spring. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout with the occasional carryover trout up to 16 inches. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners have been producing limits of trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns as well as with chironomids under an indicator.

ANGEL LAKEThe road is open to Angel Lake and the lake is full and ice free. However, anglers will still find snow along shorelines limiting access in spots. Fishing has been good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms or small spinners. Fly fishermen are having success with subsurface presentations. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. Chronomids, pheasant tail nymphs and soft hackles fished under an indicator are also working.

ALPINE LAKES

Access to many of the high mountain lakes is still difficult due to snow at higher elevations. The road in Lamoille Canyon is still closed about three miles from the trailhead due to avalanche chutes that have a mixture of snow, trees and rocks that would damage snow removal equipment. Those wanting to access the back country here can do so by walking or taking an ATV up the road. One hiker reported Lamoille Lake was still mostly ice covered on June 30. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be mid to late July before some of the lakes will be accessible and a few may not be accessible until August. Once accessible expect good fishing.

STREAMSFlows in area streams have dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks and many are now close to their normal range. There may be some increases in flows late in the afternoons for the streams coming out of the Ruby’s with the hot weather forecast. Most are fishable now. Some are still not wadable and anglers should use common sense when approaching a stream and check flows before wading. Access is drying out and is good for the most part. Some streams may still be turbid but most are clearing up. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Wading the South Fork is still not recommended. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fair to good for trout using the same presentations though drifting nymphs under a dry fly or strike indicator has also produced a few fish. As of the morning of July 7, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 88.5 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 111 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 43.3 cfs, the Bruneau River at 34.6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 111 cfs, Lamoille Creek still a high 213 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 250 cfs, Cleve Creek at 14.4 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 12.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 25.1 cfs.