ELKO – As statistics of cyberbullying and youth suicide climb, one man is doing whatever he can to reach as many children and teens as possible by sharing the story of the death of his young son more than a decade ago.

Kirk Smalley has traveled across the county, speaking to more than four million people of all ages about his 11-year old son Ty who took his own life after being bullied for about two years.

The organization Stand for the Silent was formed by a group of high school students after Smalley spoke at their school.

Team members from SFTS were in Elko early this month to raise awareness at several locations throughout the town. They also took donations that raised money to pay for care kits and resources that will be distributed to schools, such as personal hygiene items and school supplies.

Elko County is among others in the state and the nation reeling from a suicide crisis, and saw 14 suicides last year and eight this year.

The deaths have spurred the community to take action in various ways.

A ‘Hope Squad’ will begin next school year throughout the Elko County School District to bring awareness to suicide prevention by teaching students skills in listening and supporting their peers.

For Smalley, anything that can be done to change someone’s mind is worth the effort.

“Suicide has always been a taboo subject,” he said. “People don’t want to talk about it or think about a child taking their own life, and the only way we stop it is if learn that we can talk about it. We’ve got to let them know that we can talk it out, we don’t have to act it out. That’s how we stop this from happening.”

Since it started, Stand of the Silent has more than 340 chapters in 40 states and 18 countries. Smalley and his late wife Laura traveled to schools to tell their story, meeting privately with President Barak Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the White House.

Although fundraising allows Smalley to travel and speak at schools “without charging a dime,” he said he doesn’t care about it “at all. This is about raising awareness, spreading a message – and more importantly – saving kids.”

“It’s a community outreach that does raise money for us,” he continued. “Unfortunately, money is a necessary evil in this day and age, and it takes that for us to do what we do. Laura and I did this without any help for almost 10 years.”

Smalley also educates parents with free resources on how to combat cyberbullying “that’s become an atrocious thing in our society now. Kids are being brutalized online. Most parents don’t even know how to start to deal with that.”

Over the years, Smalley has been invited to speak at other locations such as civic organizations. Once he was asked to speak at a victim’s impact week a maximum security prison in Missouri. “Most of the girls in prison were there because they were bullied growing up or they were a bully and it ended up putting them in prison,” he said.

Smalley’s experience with his son is what motivates him to keep going. “I know what [bullying] does to kids. I saw it happen to my kid.”