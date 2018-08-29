Concert to raise funds for local musician's kidney transplant

ELKO — Musical group Reckless Envy and the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel have teamed up to put on a live concert and fundraiser Friday, Aug. 31 to benefit fellow musician-turned bartender, Randy “Skippy” Sloan. The Kidney Disease Awareness event will help raise awareness about kidney health and help Sloan financially through the kidney transplant process.
Sloan was diagnosed with complete kidney failure about three years ago and is active on the kidney transplant list at the University of Utah Health Transplant Center in Salt Lake City. Sloan lost his kidney function due to high blood pressure and has been on dialysis every since. The type of dialysis he does is at night and can take up to 10 hours, making it difficult to travel. Sloan worked as a musician prior to dialysis and now works as a bartender at the Stockmen’s. Sometimes Sloan is too sick to work, but makes it in most days. “I get sick every day. I’ve went home a few times. Overall I get mostly good days, I try to stay as healthy as possible through this,” Sloan said.
Qualifying for the transplant is a time-consuming and costly process, and a previous benefit for Sloan three years ago helped him get on the transplant list. “There’s a lot to be done to get on the transplant list. If it hadn’t been for the first benefit I don’t know where I’d be at getting all this done,” said Sloan.
The money from the previous benefit has been used up, and the hope for this benefit is to raise enough money to help Sloan with the cost of time off work after his surgery and the expense of anti-rejection medication. “Trying to work with that disease is not easy,” said Billy Lassi of Reckless Envy, who is organizing the fundraiser. “And paying off his bills and keeping him afloat. The problem now is if he gets called today, he has to prove that he has money, for anti-rejection medication. It’s to help ease his mind, in case they do call,” Lassi said.
Lassi and Sloan have been friends for over 20 years. The two musicians played together for two decades as the Midnight Riders and played often in Elko. “Thanks to the Stockmen’s, and all of Elko. Elko’s been my second home since 1995, we’ve played here the most in all our 20 years,” Lassi said. “I have no doubt that we will have a good turn out, and get as much as we can. We’re excited.”
Sloan is no stranger to Elko and began playing the fiddle at the Commercial Hotel when he was 12 years old. He knew he was going to end up on dialysis eventually, and it would be hard to travel. He chose Elko as his home. “I’ve been on the road most of my life, and so to settle down and have a home, and my wife is so wonderful. She’s a rock, she takes such good care of me,” Sloan said. “I’ve always loved Elko and we settled down here.”
Sloan, who is a well-known fiddle and guitar player, hopes to make a guest appearance at the concert. “We get the treat of Skippy playing with them,” said Melissa McJunkin, Stockmen’s marketing manager. “He will play on the 31st, so we’re excited, because, let’s just face it, Skippy’s a good guitar player and so everybody loves it when he plays,” McJunkin said.
Sloan looks forward to playing with some of his former band members and visiting with friends and fans. “It’s just overwhelming that there’s people that, you know, that much love that they’d do that for me, it’s going to be an emotional night,” he said.
Both Sloan and the Stockmen’s also wanted to promote kidney disease and donor awareness. “There’s a lot of people who are going through kidney failure. There’s so many that can be helped if they’re interested,” said Sloan.
“One of the reasons Stockmen’s supports this is because we are hoping to draw attention to the plight of people, like Skippy, who are on donor lists across the country waiting for that life changing operation, as well as draw attention to people becoming actual donors themselves,” McJunkin said. “The fact that there are still people waiting on the list, and we’re trying to get the word out for people to maybe become an organ donor, you never know, you could help,” said McJunkin.
Sloan has missed out on a few things since starting dialysis, and looks forward to simple pleasures once he undergoes the transplant procedure and receives a new kidney. “I miss camping with my family and stuff. Music, I’m not sure, I haven’t decided. Music will always be in my life. I don’t know at this point if I would go back on the road and do that for a living anymore. Just a full and longer life with my family, it means so much to me now,” said Sloan.
Reckless Envy will perform a live show with an auction to benefit Sloan in the Stockmens showroom from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. There is no cost for the concert, however donations will be accepted with 100 percent of it going to Sloan. Donations can also be made though Facebook or contacting Lassi at william.lassi@yahoo.com. For more information about becoming a donor go to the National Kidney Foundation website at https://www.kidney.org/transplantation/beadonor.
