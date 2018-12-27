ELKO — Three new members could join the Elko County Enhanced 911 Board in January.
Sgt. Jim Carpenter of the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, City of Elko Fire Marshal John Holmes and the future West Wendover police chief will be recommended for the vacancies at the Jan. 7 Elko County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Carpenter is expected to assume the role of Elko County undersheriff under the leadership of Sheriff-elect Aitor Narvaiza. If approved by the commissioners, he will fill the vacancy left by recently retired Undersheriff Ron Supp.
“He would be a great candidate for this position,” Narvaiza told the Enhanced 911 board Dec. 20.
Holmes serves as the city fire marshal and is the director of the central dispatch board of directors. He was one of two candidates who applied to replace Bill Hance, who has been elected to serve on the Elko City Council.
David Sexton, criminal justice instructor at Great Basin College, also applied for the at-large position.
Emergency Services Manager Annette Kerr and City of Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego expressed their support for Holmes.
Ben Reed, board chair and Elko’s police chief, said both candidates were well-qualified to serve but preferred Holmes partly because of his knowledge of all variety of dispatch equipment.
The third representative will be the soon-to-be hired police chief of West Wendover. He will replace former Burdel Welsh and be named in January. The city’s interim police chief and city manager agreed that a duty of the incoming chief will be to serve on the Enhanced 911 board.
“We’re very interested to make sure we have some kind of representation from the West Wendover area,” Reed said.
The next Enhanced 911 Board meeting is slated for Jan. 31. The Elko County Board of Commissioners meets Jan. 7, which is also the day that newly elected county officials will be sworn into office.
