ELKO — Elko City Council approved a letter of support to request $590,000 in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s budget for the California Trail Interpretive Center, and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., is pushing in Washington, D.C., for more center funding.
“We want to get the trail center as self-sufficient as possible,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, who reminded the council at its Aug. 28 meeting that the city has a $2 million investment in the trail center.
Calder said the center advisory board hopes the money is approved so the center can begin opening seven days a week in the summer months and have money for building maintenance and landscaping. Currently the Elko BLM Field Office funds the center located along Interstate 80, 8 miles west of Elko.
“The Elko office is funding the center as best it can,” Mayor Chris Johnson said.
“We need your support to increase funding. This has been an ongoing issue,” Jan Petersen, chairman of the National Historic California Emigrant Trail Interpretive Center Advisory Board, told the council. “It’s important to be open seven days a week.”
She said visitors to Elko who take in the attractions should be able to go to the trail center any day of the week, and the days the center is closed in the summer affect tourism to other places in Elko. Petersen is director of the new Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum in Elko.
Councilman John Patrick Rice said that “it makes perfect sense to back up our investment. It’s just a terrific facility.”
At the national level, Amodei had several meetings throughout May and July with BLM representatives, his communications director, Logan Ramsey, said Aug. 30.
She said the congressman also took two meetings with Department of Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary on Budget, Finance, Performance and Acquisition Olivia Ferriter “to discuss this issue and ensure it’s a priority to fully fund the Elko BLM office in light of them having taken on this additional operation.”
The additional operation is the California Trails Interpretive Center.
“Additionally, we were able to get a $1 million increase to the BLM Recreation Resources Management account in the House Interior Appropriations bill, which has successfully passed out of the House,” Ramsey’s email stated.
Along with Elko’s $2 million, the State of Nevada contributed $3 million for the center and Elko County provided $1 million. The federal government authorized $12 million for the center, which cost roughly $18 million to build. The center opened full time in 2012.
The trails center had more than 26,000 visitors in 2017.
The letter states that “since completion of the facility, the Elko BLM Field Office has struggled to adequately fund the ongoing operation of the CTIC. As a result, the facility has not been adequately staffed, days of operation have been reduced and maintenance has been deferred.”
The letter unanimously approved by the council will be sent to BLM officials in Washington with copies to Nevada’s congressional delegation.
