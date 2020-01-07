County buys bank building, prepares for courthouse expansion

ELKO – Elko County offices will have some room to grow with the purchase of a bank building across the street from the county complex.

The Washington Federal Bank building on the corner of Sixth and Idaho streets was purchased by the County to accommodate expansion of the Fourth Judicial Court and its newly created Department 3.

“We’re trying to keep everything here in the area,” said County Manager Rob Stokes about the purchase that took place a couple of weeks before the end of the year.

The building is just under 9,000 square feet, and the property will add about 39 parking spots to the county complex, Stokes said, adding that extra parking is always needed.

“I’m not sure if it will meet our needs [entirely], but it will certainly help,” he said.

Some spaces will remain designated for the bank, but the rest of the parking lot will be available for people who are called for jury selection and others who have regular county business.

“In a year, all of it will become available for the County,” Stokes said.