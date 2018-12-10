ELKO — Elko County is saying goodbye and thank you to two longtime employees this year. Rebecca Erickson, treasurer, and Carol Fosmo, county clerk, plan to retire.
“Thank you so much for the privilege of working for Elko County all these years,” said Erickson, who has worked for the county more than 28 years. “It has been an honor and a pleasure.”
Fosmo has worked for the county 26 years, most recently as the county clerk, where she said there was nothing more rewarding than serving voters. She, too, said her service has been “a pleasure and an honor.”
County staff thanked each of the women for their dedication and service at a Dec. 5 meeting.
“You’ve made my life easier over all these years answering all the technical questions, so thank you so much,” Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Kristin McQueary told Fosmo.
Chief Deputy County Clerk Kris Jakeman said she “just wanted to say goodbye to two wonderful ladies. They have been wonderful to work with.”
The Elko County Board of Commissioners presented each with a plaque of appreciation in the Nannini Administration Building packed with supportive co-workers.
Commissioner Jon Karr commended the public servants for their dedication, saying Elko County never has trouble with elections or accounting — unlike some other jurisdictions in the U.S. still under scrutiny after the general election.
“This isn’t goodbye,” said Delmo Andreozzi, board chairman. “It is just the next chapter in your life.”
In November, Jakeman was elected county clerk, and Cheryl Paul was elected treasurer. They will be sworn into office in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.