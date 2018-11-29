ELKO — Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars are now available for the county to spend on equipment and related expenses for upgrading to Next Generation 911, and the new technology could go live as early as July 31.
A timeline produced by Winbourne Consulting LLC shows a go-live projected date of July 2019, said Ben Reed, Elko County Enhanced 911 Board chairman and Elko’s police chief. “An aggressive six or seven months. That will be great,” he said.
Enabling the start of the upgrade was the Nov. 20 state approval of a $313,500 Nevada Homeland Security grant to Elko County through the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Nov. 20. The process took about eight months to complete.
“We did receive the approval that we can now move forward and have expenditures and start spending that money,” said Annette Kerr, Elko County emergency manager.
The state approved the grant this summer, but the Elko County sheriff’s office of emergency management had to submit environmental and historical preservation plans to state and federal agencies for the final go-ahead.
Owyhee also applied for and received initial approval for a separate grant of $118,500 but also must submit preservation plans for final review. Kerr said she was not aware if Owyhee had submitted the plans.
The combined grants would total $432,000, which “is a lot of money going toward the 911 project in this county, serving all the citizens in Elko County,” Reed said.
Elko County Enhanced 911 Board member Jessie Bahr expressed her thanks to Kerr and others involved for securing the grant “because $313,500 goes a long way for us,” she said.
With the final approval, the county can proceed with one of the steps to upgrade the county’s basic 911 to Next Generation 911. Elko County was one of about a dozen counties in the nation still using basic 911, and the three-generations-old technology lacks the ability to identify all callers’ locations.
The next steps for the 911 migration project, according to a timeline provided by Winbourne Consulting LLC, include finding a vendor to compile a geographic information system database; procuring an emergency service internet protocol network that allows dispatch centers in Elko, West Wendover and Owyhee to communicate; and procuring and setting up equipment at dispatch centers.
In addition to allowing all dispatch centers to access the same GIS information and facilitate faster response to emergencies, Reed said there are two major advantages of the new technology.
First, dispatchers will be able to identify the locations of people who report emergencies using mobile phones on an X-Y-Z matrix; meaning, if the caller dials 911 on a cellphone from a multistory building, the dispatcher not only knows the address of the building but also what floor the person is on.
Second, as addresses are added to the database, locations can be given the names that the locals use. For instance, if a caller reports an accident at “the roundabout,” dispatchers can know that the emergency is at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway/Licht Parkway.
“This whole project, almost all of it is hardware and software,” Reed said.
Besides the grant, Elko County is funding the upgrade through a surcharge on telecommunications customers at 25 cents per line, and community donations. As of Nov. 29, the fund totaled $290,017.
The initial cost of the upgrade is estimated at more than $200,000, with annual recurring fees of at least $150,000, the consultant reported earlier this year.
To meet the ongoing costs, the board this summer recommended Elko County Commissioners increase the phone line franchise fee to the state maximum of $1 per line.
The commissioners took no action on the fee increase at the time, but Reed said he plans to broach the topic again in the near future with a more detailed report on expected expenses to justify the increase.
“The NextGen 911 migration project is but one project of many having to do with technology related to the three public safety dispatch centers in the county,” Reed said. “There will be many others that follow, and the ongoing funding mechanism is the surcharge fee connected to the phone lines. The discussion in the future will be what projects are applicable, what do they cost, and how much should the surcharge be?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.