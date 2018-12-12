ELKO — Elko County weighed in against the state’s proposal to make big game hunting tag results more private, namely because of the negative effect on the guide industry.
The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners will consider early next year amendments to remove personal information regarding tag draws from certain public and sellable lists and simplify the technique for opting out of those lists.
“I just think this is a terrible idea,” said Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger on Dec. 5. He said the changes would negatively impact the local guides and compromise the transparency of the draw.
“It is just an invitation to corruption and fraud,” Steninger said, explaining that not allowing the results to be public prevents a check against the state.
This year, the Nevada Department of Wildlife hired a new vendor to conduct the annual lottery for big game tags, and the application process changed, too. The electronic process of applying for a big game tag included a box to check if the applicant wanted personal information to remain off of any of NDOW’s sellable distribution lists.
More than 75 percent of applicants opted to remain off the list in 2018. The result was that this year’s published list of big game draw results was a fraction of what it had been in years past.
“It does have negative impact to the guides because it is going to limit our ability to … mail a brochure to a successful tag holder,” said Rachel Buzzetti, representing the Nevada Outfitters & Guides Association.
Husband Mitch Buzzetti serves on the Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, and the family’s business — Nevada High Desert Outfitters in Lamoille — suffered this year because they could not solicit to as many hunters, she said.
Rachel Buzzetti told commissioners that when NDOW put the lottery out to bid, keeping information private was discussed, but the results “kind of went a little too far. That blanket statement really affected us.”
Commissioner Jon Karr said he could not think of a reason to support the proposed changes and asked why the amendments are up for consideration at all.
The association representative said she thought it had to do with people wanting information withheld from anti-hunting groups, or for privacy in general.
“We can’t cater to that kind of stuff,” she said.
Some also are challenging the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners for how it is approaching the changes.
“You’re doing this backward,” she said. “You’re supposed to change the regulation first.”
Elko County commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter of opposition to the state regarding the proposed regulations. The Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife recommended the action to the county board.
The next Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Washoe County Commission Chambers, 1002 E. Ninth St., Building A, in Reno. During the November meeting, the commissioners voted to have a second workshop in January regarding the amendments to encourage more public participation.
