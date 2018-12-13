ELKO — The decades-long legal debate over a road leading to the Jarbidge Wilderness could reach the desk of President Donald Trump.
The Elko County Board of Commissioners is asking for an executive order or action to release the county from the obligation to prove that road existed before 1906, when the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest was created.
“[W]e think the quickest and easiest solution would be an executive action that shifted the burden of proof from local governments to federal agencies,” the county stated in a draft letter.
Commissioners approved sending the letter to the Trump administration during the Dec. 5 meeting. The idea came from a State Land Use Planning Advisory Council work session on RS2477 roadways, reported Curtis Moore with Elko County natural resources, who attended the meeting earlier this year.
The dispute over South Canyon Road, the 2.4-mile route leading to Nevada’s first wilderness area near Jarbidge, began in 1998 – three years after a major flood wiped out portions of the road, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives. The U.S. Forest Service closed the road, but the Jarbidge Shovel Brigade assembled to reopen it.
When the county sought to claim the road based on Revised Statute 2477 — a law passed by Congress in 1866 granting right-of-way for the construction of highways across public lands not otherwise reserved for public purposes — the federal government sued.
Eventually, a federal judge ruled that the onus lies with the local government to prove a road’s early existence, and Elko County’s records were deemed insufficient. The county appealed the decision three times, most recently in 2017.
Then the board voted July 11 to support settling the lawsuit so that the county could use the road with an easement from the U.S. Forest Service. County Commissioner Demar Dahl opposed the settlement.
The legal battle has cost Elko County nearly $300,000, according to the draft statement.
“It is a very cumbersome and expensive process to deal with,” said Elko County Manager Rob Stokes.
Nye County recently created an inventory of roads it claimed under RS2477; the effort took five years and cost $447,000, the letter states.
“And is there any real certainty that [a judge] will accept any of Nye County’s documentation?” the letter asks.
In addition to pursing legal and legislative remedies, the county is now seeking to bypass the courts by appealing to the president.
“Rather than a county trying to prove that roads existed back before thorough records were kept, the feds should have to prove that the roads didn’t exist,” the letter states. “We feel that would restore the order intended by the 1866 Congress ….”
