COVID-19 news in brief

Idaho GOP to address mandatory vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the top Senate Republican said Monday.

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Republican senators will meet online Friday morning amid growing calls for a special session on employers requiring coronavirus vaccines.

Winder said he hopes to “find out where everyone is at and what their level of interest is in coming back. At this stage, I don't really have a good feeling on it. I want to make sure we don't take away from the contract rights of health care providers. There are always two sides to every story.”

Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S. Health officials in Idaho said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.