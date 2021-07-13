COVID-19 news in brief

Idaho GOP to address mandatory vaccines
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the top Senate Republican said Monday.
Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Republican senators will meet online Friday morning amid growing calls for a special session on employers requiring coronavirus vaccines.
Winder said he hopes to “find out where everyone is at and what their level of interest is in coming back. At this stage, I don't really have a good feeling on it. I want to make sure we don't take away from the contract rights of health care providers. There are always two sides to every story.”
Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System last week announced the vaccine requirement ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread in parts of the U.S. Health officials in Idaho said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.
More than 100 employees at a Houston hospital system sued over its requirement that staff be vaccinated after they were suspended without pay for failing to follow the rule. Last month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital system, telling the employees that they were free to seek employment elsewhere if they wanted to skip the vaccine, but that a basic part of any job is that employers can place limits on worker behavior in exchange for pay.
Netherland cases soar among youth
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch public health institute says coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500% over the last week.
The surge follows the scrapping of almost all lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June as the more contagious delta variant gained ground. The public health institute’s weekly update issued Tuesday showed that nearly 52,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
It reported that confirmed cases among people ages 18-24 increased 262%, followed by a 191% rise in 25-29. The caretaker prime minister of the Netherlands apologized Monday for last month’s relaxed lockdown and called it “an error of judgment.”
More than 46% of the Netherlands’ adult population is fully vaccinated, and more than 77% of adults have had at least one shot.
Mississippi blocks coronavirus comments
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is now blocking comments on its Facebook posts that relate to COVID-19 because of a “rise of misinformation” about the virus and vaccinations, a health official said.
“The comments section of our Facebook page has increasingly come to be dominated by misinformation about COVID-19,” state health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot said in a statement.
Sharlot said allowing the comments that “mislead the public about the safety, importance and effectiveness of vaccination” is "directly contrary” to the state's public health mission, which includes encouraging members of the public to be vaccinated against the virus, which has been recently making a resurgence in the state.
Only about 31% of Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a statistic that ranks near the bottom of U.S. states.
Sharlot said the comments will be back when the department has “the resources to effectively curb misleading, harmful and off-topic commentary that disserves the public.” Federal regulators have said the vaccines are safe and offer strong protection against contracting the potentially life-threatening disease.
Some angered by vaccine mandate
BOSTON (AP) — Some Boston College students and their parents are angered by the Catholic school's refusal to grant religious exemptions to people who don't want to get a coronavirus vaccine because of a purported link to aborted fetal tissue.
The Jesuit school is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the fall semester, unless they are granted religious or medical exemptions.
Stephanie Grimes, a registered nurse from New York, told the Boston Herald for a story published Tuesday that her daughter’s request for an exemption was rejected. Another nondenominational school granted another child's exemption request. She wants Boston College to change its policy
“I’m disgusted. You’re allowed to use your conscience as a Catholic,” Grimes said. “On so many levels BC is wrong. They need to back down.”
Pope Francis told Catholics they have a moral obligation to take the vaccine.
“A religious exemption may be granted if vaccination goes against the fundamental tenets of a faith," school spokesperson Ed Hayward said in a statement. "Given that Pope Francis, (Boston) Cardinal Sean (O’Malley), and millions of Catholics worldwide have been vaccinated, it is difficult for Catholics to make an argument against a COVID-19 vaccination.”