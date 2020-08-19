Democratic boundary breakers' night: Obama, Clinton, Harris

Obama confidants say that the former president's support for Biden is unequivocal, but he does worry about enthusiasm among younger voters, particularly younger voters of color. Democrats concede that one of the reasons Trump won the presidency in 2016 was because those voters didn't show up in the same large numbers as when Obama was on the ballot.

In excerpts of his remarks, Obama calls Biden his "brother." He also savages the Trump presidency in a rare public rebuke from one president to his successor.

"I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president," Obama says. "I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care."

Beyond the carefully scripted confines of the virtual convention, there were modest signs of tension between the moderate and progressive wings of Biden's Democratic Party.

In particular, some progressives complained that pro-Biden Republicans such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich have been featured more prominently than the party's younger progressive stars like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.