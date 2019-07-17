SPARKS (AP) — Drag Queen Story Hour will take place at the Sparks Library despite the objections of the city’s mayor.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports Mayor Ron Smith tried to stop Saturday’s event, in which two local drag queens will read stories to children ages 3-8.
Smith says he is concerned the drag queens have not undergone background checks and should not be around children.
Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott called Smith’s concerns unfounded. He also says the two drag queens passed background checks and have worked with children’s groups.
The event has drawn opposition from the conservative Nevada Family Alliance.
Drag Queen Story Hour is a program that began in San Francisco and has since come to other cities.
This is the first time it will be in northern Nevada.
