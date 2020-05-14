Drive-thru virus testing available in Elko starting Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Elko.

The site will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

According to the City of Elko, the site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Testing will not be available inside Walmart stores.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Elko during this unprecedented time,” said Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart public affairs director for Nevada. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7-9 a.m., weather permitting.