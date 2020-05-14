Drive-thru virus testing available in Elko starting Monday

ELKO -- A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday in the parking lot of the Walmart in Elko.
The site will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
According to the City of Elko, the site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Testing will not be available inside Walmart stores.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Elko during this unprecedented time,” said Kevin Loscotoff, Walmart public affairs director for Nevada. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
The site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7-9 a.m., weather permitting.
Individuals must be 18 years or older. The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuest online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those who meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and a self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates. Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
"While awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community," said the announcement.
Those with questions regarding testing and appointments may call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
