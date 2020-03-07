Drugs and Elko's crime rate

ELKO – Drugs continue to drive the crime rate in Elko, and the situation could get worse this year as Nevada’s new criminal justice reform law kicks in.
That was one message Police Chief Ty Trouten had for the Elko City Council when he recently presented the annual report for his department.
Trouten pointed out that the amount of meth confiscated last year went up significantly from 2018.
“Fourteen thousand grams – roughly double,” he said. “The drugs are not going away in our community.”
Trouten said drug abuse and crimes related to it “continues to be a problem, and likely – I predict — will become a bigger problem when the new laws take effect in July that will change the trafficking amounts for drugs and the penalties affixed for drug crimes.”
For example, the current amount of a Schedule 1 controlled substance resulting in a drug trafficking charge is 4 grams.
“It’s a hundred grams for small trafficking” when the law changes on July 1, Trouten told the Elko Daily Free Press.
Many other crimes will also be less serious offenses under the reforms. Shoplifting by known repeat offenders can no longer be charged as burglary, and auto burglaries will no longer be a felony unless the value of items taken exceeds $1,200, he said. These crimes are commonly committed by illegal drug users to obtain money for their habit.
Trouten said one result of the criminal justice reform bill (AB 236) will be that fewer people are sent to prison, which was the Legislature’s intent. In the future, more criminals will be incarcerated in county jails on less serious charges — and released sooner.
Trouten believes the law will have an impact not only on law enforcement but also on courts and parole departments.
“Given our remote area … I think we will probably be inundated with our ability to address some of these issues,” he told city council members.
The crime rate in Elko was up 1% in 2019 after trending mostly downward in recent years.
Councilwoman Mandy Simons asked about the increase in vehicle thefts, which more than doubled from 43 in 2018 to 101 last year.
“We had a huge rash of these in the late fall, early winter,” Trouten said. In most cases, the cars were only driven a few blocks and then abandoned after being rifled through for any valuables.
“The majority of vehicles are found and returned. Oftentimes they are not in the best of shape, though,” he said.
Trouten said the department has tried to raise public awareness of the problem.
“Please do not leave your vehicles idling and unlocked, or unsecured.”
Many of Elko’s more serious crimes are also drug-related, Trouten told the council.
The annual report summarizes the most notable cases:
“In 2019, Elko Police Detectives were involved in several high profile cases, almost all of which were successfully closed and adjudicated. Detectives investigated several suspicious death cases, one of which was a confirmed homicide. The detectives also investigated several armed robberies, two of which resulted in successful arrest and prosecution. Numerous sexual assault cases were investigated, many of which involved children; the most notable case involved a father sexually assaulting his daughter. Additional high profile cases included battery with substantial harm at Elko High School, stabbing of a juvenile, hit and run with substantial bodily harm, and a drive-by shooting.”
Three out of the four most recent homicides were related to drugs, Trouten told the council.
“The drug issue plays a major role in a lot of our crimes, especially in our severe crimes,” he said.
Trouten explained the kidnapping offenses listed in the report, which increased from 3 to 5 last year. He said kidnapping relates to any charge in which someone is deprived of their freedom of movement, not necessarily being taken against their will to another location.
“One of these is actually more of a child sex crime in which we had a 24-year-old texting and corresponding with a 14-year-old, and when he met her he basically grabbed her by the wrist and drug her to the car. She was able to get away, however it does qualify as a kidnapping.”
Out of those five cases, three of them were related to drugs, he said.
The problem isn’t limited to adult offenders. School Resource Officers have been working toward prevention among youths in the community.
“Voluntary drug and alcohol testing continues to grow, with 48 students entered, and only two of those did not successfully complete the program,” Trouten said.
There is now a combined total of seven SROs between the city police and county sheriff’s office.
“They’re doing their best, but the drugs continue to be a problem, and alcohol abuse,” Trouten said.
The city has supported crime-fighting efforts by adding a full-time officer position in the past year. Two new K-9s and their handlers also have joined the department.
Still, hiring in a community with extremely low unemployment has been difficult.
“We did end the year still three sworn positions down and one part-time records tech position down,” Trouten said.
“We’re always looking for good, qualified applicants.”