Drugs and Elko's crime rate

Trouten said one result of the criminal justice reform bill (AB 236) will be that fewer people are sent to prison, which was the Legislature’s intent. In the future, more criminals will be incarcerated in county jails on less serious charges — and released sooner.

Trouten believes the law will have an impact not only on law enforcement but also on courts and parole departments.

“Given our remote area … I think we will probably be inundated with our ability to address some of these issues,” he told city council members.

The crime rate in Elko was up 1% in 2019 after trending mostly downward in recent years.

Councilwoman Mandy Simons asked about the increase in vehicle thefts, which more than doubled from 43 in 2018 to 101 last year.

“We had a huge rash of these in the late fall, early winter,” Trouten said. In most cases, the cars were only driven a few blocks and then abandoned after being rifled through for any valuables.

“The majority of vehicles are found and returned. Oftentimes they are not in the best of shape, though,” he said.

Trouten said the department has tried to raise public awareness of the problem.

