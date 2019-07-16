ELKO -- This week and next, government, community and business leaders in northeastern Nevada are meeting to begin work on economic development plans for their communities. People from Lander County and Eureka County will be meeting this week, and people from Elko County and the cities of Carlin and West Wendover will be meeting next week.
Sheldon Mudd, executive director of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, said people from each of the three counties and two cities will be developing a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for their area. Mudd said that having a completed CEDS can be important in two ways: it can help communities to secure grant funding, and it can provide people in the community with guidelines and goals for working on improvement and development projects.
“It really opens up a lot of opportunity for every community in the region,” Mudd said.
After the first round of meetings this month, there will be a round two of meetings in August.
“We’ll revisit things,” Mudd said, “after we’ve had time to think about it, and we’ll hone in on some specifics, as far as trying to figure how to implement these plans and put them into action.”
“Then we’ll have a document that says, here’s where you’re sitting, from an economic development aspect, here’s what your assets are, here’s what your challenges are, and here’s how we’re going to move forward into the next step,” Mudd said.
Of course, sometimes economic development documents are put together and then are set aside and not much is done with them.
“That’s always a fear,” Mudd said. “It’s going to depend on those communities … It does take everybody. You can’t just develop a document and expect that that’s going to fix the problems that we have, or that that’s going to automatically turn over a new leaf in economic diversity for the region.
“It relies on stakeholders who say, OK, we’ll get the right people together to move forward on these plans.”
But Mudd said there are reasons to be optimistic that the economic development plans that will be put together this summer will be put into action.
“For the most part, throughout the region, everybody involved at the moment seems to be very motivated about the process,” Mudd said. “Like the City of Carlin, they’re excited, they have people that really want to see things happen in their community. So there’s a lot of potential there. The same goes for Lander County, and same goes for Elko County and the other communities. There are people who are really interested in moving the needle.”
CEDS are intended to last for five years. Lander County created a CEDS in 2014 that is now coming to the end of its run. Fred Steinmann, an assistant research professor with the University Center for Economic Development at the University of Nevada, Reno, said that Lander County’s 2014 CEDS “really stirred some major capital improvements and public infrastructure investments.”
Steinmann said some of the public facilities that the Lander County 2014 CEDS said needed major improvements -- and which have been improved over the last five years -- include schools, the county administrative complex, the aquatic recreation facility, some park facilities, and bike and pedestrian trails.
Mudd said that Lander County’s CEDS “focused the attention of the policymakers here on things that were needed in the community.”
Lander County and Eureka County both have CEDS which are now coming to the end of their five-year lives. Mudd said he has not found any previous CEDS for Elko County, and he also does not think that CEDS have been done in the past for Carlin or West Wendover.
Mudd explained that he had funding to do five CEDS, and he thought that Elko, Lander, Eureka, White Pine and Humboldt counties would be working on CEDS, but then he found that White Pine County is already in the process of working on an economic development plan with the USDA, and Humboldt County has already completed a very comprehensive strategic plan. This provided an opportunity to work on two additional CEDS in the region, and Mudd then decided to have Carlin and West Wendover put together CEDS specific to their communities. However, any of the communities in Elko, Lander and Eureka counties can use their county’s CEDS to work on economic development plans and to apply for grants.
The initial funding for the CEDS project came from Southwest Gas, which donated $2,500, and Barrick and Newmont, which each donated $5,000. In March, The NNRDA board approved another $12,500 to be used in leveraging additional grant funding from the USDA. NNRDA commissioned the University of Nevada Reno’s Center for Economic Development to conduct the study and administer grant applications and funding.
“We are very grateful to Barrick, Newmont and Southwest Gas for helping us provide a resource that has the potential to make an enormous impact in rural Nevada – especially considering the fact it comes at no cost to our counties or communities,” Mudd said.
The five CEDS which are being worked on this summer will be combined with those currently underway in White Pine County and with the Humboldt County Strategic plan completed last year, and they will all be rolled into one all-inclusive regional document. Once complete, the Northeastern Nevada Regional CEDS document is expected to be used in the formulation of the new Nevada State Economic Development Plan currently being outlined by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
