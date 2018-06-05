EFCU awards scholarships

ELKO – Elko Federal Credit Union recently awarded two Spring Creek High School 2018 graduates each with a $1,000 scholarship to put toward continuing their educations. The certificates were presented to Kaycee Smith and Xzavier Edson at a ceremony held at Spring Creek High School on May 23.
“EFCU is honored to award these extraordinary students for their hard work and the commitment they have put toward their education”, said John Kelly, CEO of Elko Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to what the future holds for the class of 2018.”
Launching their first independent scholarship program this spring, the EFCU Scholarship Committee selected six recipients, two from each high school, based on the students’ grade point averages, written essays, letters of recommendation, involvement in extracurricular activities and more. The program will continue in 2019 and is open to graduating students of Elko, Spring Creek and Wells high schools.
Ceremonies will be held in the coming weeks for Elko and Wells high school scholarship recipients.
Founded in 1960 in its namesake of Elko, Nevada, Elko Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 14,000 members and $152 million in assets. As Nevada’s ninth largest credit union, Elko FCU offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative and competitive products and services for both personal and business banking needs. With locations in Elko and Spring Creek, the credit union meets the needs of the local community with convenient branch access, as well as through online and mobile banking platforms and at surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Co-Op network. For more information, visit elkofcu.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.