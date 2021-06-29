EFCU helps deserving high school graduates pursue higher education

ELKO – The 2020-2021 school year was one unlike any other, with students of all ages facing unique challenges every step of the way, especially seniors approaching graduation.

That’s why Elko Federal Credit Union (EFCU) was steadfast in its commitment to assist deserving scholars pursue their dreams of higher education by awarding six 2021 high school graduates each with a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2021 EFCU scholarship program winners were Alexis Castor and Angelina Solorzano-Zamora from Elko High School, Sophie Taylor and Heather Morrill from Spring Creek High School, and Zion McKay and Liliana Cobian from Wells High School.

This marks the fourth year of EFCU’s independent scholarship program, which awards $1,000 scholarships to six graduating seniors in its service area. The credit union selects recipients based upon the applicants’ grade point averages, involvement in extracurricular activities, written essay responses, letters of recommendation and more.

EFCU has announced that the program will continue for the 2021-2022 school year for graduating students of Elko, Spring Creek, and Wells High Schools.

