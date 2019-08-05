RENO—NV Energy has announced an increase to their rate decrease.
The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada recently approved an agreement between NV Energy, the regulatory operations staff of the PUCN and the Bureau of Consumer Protection that will result in a $21.9 million rate decrease for northern Nevada electric customers.
This decrease goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2019 and is the result of reductions in forecasted costs of providing renewable and energy efficiency services to its customers.
“Following a thorough, multi-month review process, we appreciate the willingness of all parties to reach this agreement on behalf of our customers,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and chief executive officer. “It is important for NV Energy to provide options for our customers to help them reduce their energy use and utilize new energy technologies without increasing the price they pay for power.”
Northern Nevada residential electric customers using 769 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see a decrease of $2.12, or 2.47 percent on their monthly bills.
A statement from NV Energy said, “NV Energy customer bills are less today than they were a decade ago, and the company is committed to keeping rates low and providing the latest in energy products and services to our customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.