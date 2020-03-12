ELKO — Coronavirus tests have have come back negative for at least two Elko County patients.

“Though cases have been reported in the state, there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Elko County,” said Elko County health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam.

In a statement from Putnam released Thursday afternoon, the negative results mean “we are in a time to prepare and not be scared.”

“We are implementing steps to protect our community, families and ourselves,” Putnam said.

On March 9, the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital confirmed one patient had been tested and was in self-quarantine.

Putnam said then that more than one person was tested, but he did not have a total of how many individuals were screened for coronavirus.

According the The Nevada Independent, 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of Nevada as of March 12. Eight are in Clark county, two are in Washoe County, and one case was reported in Carson County on March 12. There are also 164 people in Nevada under public health supervision, 341 people who have completed public health supervision and developed no symptoms or were determined to have no risk, and 168 people who have tested negative for COVID-19.

The respiratory illness caused by novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads person-to-person.

“Currently, the immediate risk to the general public is low,” Putnam wrote.

“Sharing accurate information during a time of heightened concern is one of the best things we can do to keep rumors and misinformation from spreading,” he said.

To reduce the risk of getting or spreading viral respiratory infections individuals are encouraged to do several things, including washing hands, avoid touching the face, avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing, and staying home to avoid close contact with others.

Experts believe COVID-19 is spread through coughs and sneezes by an infected person.

“While some coronaviruses can be spread to others through contaminated surfaces, coronaviruses general do not survive on surfaces for a prolonged period.”

“It takes 2 to 14 days after a person gets the virus for their body to become ill,” Putnam said.

“We appreciate your partnership in helping keep our communities healthy,” Putnam concluded. “Please stay tuned for more information.”

About 1,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, with the death toll at 36, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. Cases have been reported in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The state of Washington has been the hardest hit, with around 450 cases.

