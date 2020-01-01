Elko County graduation rates down 4 percent

CARSON CITY – High school graduation rates dipped more than 4 percent in Elko County between 2015 and 2017.

Statewide, high school students graduated at the highest rate ever at 84.11 percent for the Class of 2019, an increase of 3.26 percentage points since 2017, according to a press release from the Nevada Department of Education.

Elko County School District was one of eight counties in the state that showed a drop in graduates in two years. In 2017, 88.49 percent of students graduated, compared with 83.83 this year, with a class size of 850.

Superintendent Todd Pehrson said fewer students were in this year’s graduating class compared with 2017 “due to a variety of factors.”

Students who move out of the district or transfer to another school are still numbered as part of the cohort if they are not tracked after they leave, Pehrson explained.

The district has gotten better at tracking those students, he said.

The state also does not count students who chose to take a high school equivalency exam or graduate in the adult education program.

“They are not counted as a graduate,” Pehrson said. “However, they are they are counted as a completer.”