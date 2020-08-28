Elko County launches small business grant program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO—Elko County will officially begin accepting applications for its own small business grant program in the coming weeks.

According to a Friday statement from the county, applications will be accepted Sept. 8 through Oct. 6 2020. The program, which was made possible due to CARES ACT funding, is aimed at helping small business manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses are the life blood of our local economy, when they are strong, we are strong,” Commission Chair Demar Dahl said in a statement Friday. “We know that businesses and their employees were struggling during the restrictions and closures as a part of the response to the pandemic.”

To qualify, you must have a business license, or applicable state business license. Elko County has also partnered with the University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center to assist businesses with the application process. Request free and confidential assistance at www.nevadasbdc.org or call 800-240-7094 to make an appointment with a counselor through one of their 13 statewide locations.

Grants awarded on an as needed and first come first served basis. For details on eligible businesses and funding amounts, and to preview the application, please visit the Nevada Association of Counties website.

“The county is committed to assisting those in need as much as possible,” Dahl said.

