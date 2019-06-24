ELKO -- The amount that the federal government will pay Elko County this year in compensation for the federal land within its borders is going up 2 percent from last year – from $3.53 million to $3.61 million.
Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funds are distributed to counties each year around this time. The amount varies from year to year, since it depends on the amount the federal government allocates for PILT, and then a complex formula is used to determine how much each county will get.
“We kind of assumed it would be around $3.5 million, so it’s nice to see it’s a little bit higher,” Elko County Assistant Manager and CFO Cash Minor said Friday. “We tend to be conservative, so it’s always nice to have a little extra come in for the following year.”
Minor explained that since the PILT money comes in June and the new fiscal year starts July 1, they hold the PILT money for a year, earning some interest, and then they put the money into the budget for the following fiscal year.
“Then we’re dealing with cash in the bank and not an estimate” as they work on their budgets, Minor said.
Every year there are criticisms of the PILT program because of its unpredictability, the wide range of the amounts every county receives per acre, and because the amounts which the counties receive are a lot less than what they would get from property taxes on the land.
“We need it, and we appreciate it,” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said Friday. “But it’s pennies on the dollar of what they would pay if they owned the property and were paying taxes on it.”
In Elko County about 72 percent of the land – about 7.9 million acres – is federal PILT-entitlement land. This year’s PILT payment of $3,609,102 comes to about 46 cents per acre.
In Nevada there are about 56.7 million acres of federal land, and the total PILT payments to counties in the state this year are $27,250,038, which is about 48 cents per acre.
Although Elko County’s PILT payment per acre is about the same as the Nevada average, the per-acre amounts that each county in the state receives vary widely. This year Douglas County, which has only about 255,905 acres of federal land, received $2.74 per acre, for a total of $701,548, while Esmeralda County, which has about 2.3 million acres of federal land, received only 7 cents per acre, for a total of $158,455.
The formula for calculating PILT payments, which takes into account total federal acres, population, and revenue-sharing payments, puts Elko, Clark and Washoe counties in the running for the top three PILT recipients in Nevada each year. From 2014 through 2017, Elko County received more in PILT payments than any other county in Nevada, coming in just a little ahead of Clark and Washoe. In 2018 and 2019, Elko County is back in third place, just behind Clark and Washoe.
These are the PILT payments, in millions of dollars, which were made to Elko County each year from 2009 through 2019: $3.08, $2.65, $2.73, $2.90, $2.85, $3.46, $3.42, $3.49, $3.56, $3.53, and $3.61. The trend is generally up, but it the payments do go down some years.
The PILT payments to counties throughout the U.S. this year total $514 million. About 28 percent of the land in the U.S., about 640 million acres, is federal land. About 62 percent of the counties in the U.S. have federal land within their jurisdictions.
A press release from the Department of Interior says, “DOI collects more than $11.9 billion in revenue annually from commercial activities on public lands, such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing, and timber harvesting. A portion of these revenues is shared with states and counties. The balance is deposited in the U.S. Treasury, which in turn pays for a broad array of federal activities, including PILT funding.”
The PILT payments, which started in 1977, continue to be subject to the annual federal appropriations process. Jonathan Shuffield, the associate legislative director for public lands and the liaison to the Western Interstate Region for the National Association of Counties, released a policy brief in February saying, “Urge your members of Congress to support mandatory full funding for the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program. Because local governments are unable to tax the property values or products derived from federal lands, PILT payments are necessary to support essential local government services. Unless Congress acts, counties will have received their last fully-funded PILT disbursement in 2019.
“Without mandatory full funding, PILT will remain a discretionary program (subject to the annual appropriations process) and could fall back to pre-2008 funding levels, which would devastate local government service delivery in areas with significant federal land ownership.”
When this year’s PILT numbers were released on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) said, “The Department of the Interior’s PILT program is a vital resource for Nevada’s local governments and helps fund the public safety, housing, transportation and outdoor recreation projects that Nevada’s rural counties need to thrive. I’ll continue to support the long-term stabilization of the PILT program so that local leaders and innovators can invest in development projects right here in our communities in Nevada, and plan for the future with certainty that federal support will be there for them.”
