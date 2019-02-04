Elko County under winter storm advisory

ELKO — Northern and southwestern Elko County is under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Snow accumulations are expected to reach 2 to 5 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches at elevations above 5,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
In the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, snowfall is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches. Areas above 8,000 feet could see up to 18 inches. Gusting wind could reach 40 mph.
Winds could bring down tree branches, the National Weather Service warns, and slippery road conditions and drifting snow could affect commutes.
The advisory “means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” the National Weather Service stated. “Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”
The Nevada Department of Transportation warned of adverse driving conditions on the following roads in Elko County: SR 233 in both directions from Interstate 80 at the exit for Oasis and Montello to the Utah State line; U.S. 93 in both directions from Warm Springs to Lages in Elko County. Visit nvroads.com or call 511 for information about road conditions.
Snowfall totals from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3 were 1.4 inches in Elko, 3.6 inches in Spring Creek, 7 inches at Lamoille and 6 inches at Golconda.
Parts of Nye and White Pine counties are also under winter storm advisories.
A winter storm sweeping across the Sierra Nevadas has dropped at least 8 feet of snow over the past two days in parts of California and Nevada, with more expected, The Associated Press reported. Authorities issued avalanche warnings for backcountry areas of the Nevada side of the mountains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.