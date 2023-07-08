ELKO — With a tight knit community and a clear appreciation for agriculture, the small town charm of Elko wouldn’t be complete without a farmers market — at least that’s what the Lotspeich family thought about five years ago after Leslie Lotspeich took her homegrown produce to a garage sale.

She had filled the trunk of her car with the produce she and her family had grown, and within an hour she was cleaned out. Realizing there was a need and wanting to get fresh grown produce on a personal and local level, Leslie and her son Dan began working on starting the Elko Farmers Market.

The Elko Farmers Market has between 10 and 15 vendors each weekend ranging from fresh produce and flowers to homemade candy, jams, honeys, and even beef and bison. A trip to this farmers market provides the supplies for a full meal.

“We always have the staple produce: melons, salad greens, the grocery store staples,” said Dan Lotspeich.

With between 200 and 300 attendees each weekend and nearly double the vendors they started with, the Lotspeiches try to ensure the integrity of the market is retained.

“It can be easy for a farmers market to turn into other things, and become more like a flea market or craft fair,” said Leslie Lotspeich. “Our idea is to provide people with fresh food that they can take to produce a meal at home.”

The Lotspeiches have embodied the Main St. America idea that “Every city needs to have a Farmers Market.” The energy provided by that kind of atmosphere is pivotal to a community — meaning that along with fresh, yummy meal potential, the farmers market experience can provide nourishment to the stomach and the soul.

“It’s important for Elko to have a place in the community to find support and a place to get out to,” said Leslie Lotspeich. What could be a more wholesome and heartwarming Saturday morning excursion than a place filled with friendly faces and homegrown eats?

There is obviously a long history and prominence of agriculture in Elko, but surprisingly that also includes produce and fruit growing. The Tuscarora community, which sits roughly 50 miles north of Elko, would grow produce to sell to the miners who worked in the area.

Helping local residents understand the growing potential of the Elko area is one of the many goals the Lotspeiches have for their Farmers Market.

“We support the mission of teaching the value of local growing,” said Dan Lotspeich.

They focus on teaching people about the different growing problems they may face in Northern Nevada and the best ways to handle those issues. Growing things in a desert like Elko can be aggravating to say the least, so learning tips and tricks on how to find success is invaluable to those interested in pursuing bountiful gardens.

“It’s a great outlet for farmers just starting up. We want people to understand that they don’t have to have acres of farmland to sell the things they grow, it can just be people that have a surplus of produce in their gardens,” said Dan Lotspeich.

To experience the fresh food and Farmers Market for yourself, head to Sherman Station or the Lamoille School House on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Saturday of each month.