Elko feels effect of coronavirus

ELKO – The Elko area is feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, amid cancelations and bare grocery shelves.
Two events have been postponed with a couple more to follow, said Katie Neddenriep, executive director of the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority.
A couple of organizers are considering making changes, depending on developments surrounding COVID-19, she added.
In addition to the Ruby Radio Health & Fitness Fair being postponed, other events have been delayed or canceled.
The Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Halleck Bar Party set for March 27 has been rescheduled for this summer.
The local band Southwind also canceled its March 17 performance in the Pioneer Saloon at the Western Folklife Center.
Coronavirus has halted many events state and nationwide, and it could take a couple of months or longer to find out how it has affected Elko, Neddenriep said.
“Lodging numbers collected and reported by the City of Elko will be a lagging indicator,” she said.
“We are in communication with our lodging and attractions partners as well as the Nevada Commission on Tourism and US Travel Association to monitor updates, changes, impacts and guidance.”
However, if someone had an out-of-town event canceled, and people are still looking for something to do, there are plenty of options within the area, Neddenriep said. Plus, it will also support Elko’s economy.
“If you decide not to travel, be a tourist in your hometown,” Neddenriep suggested. “If you canceled a vacation, plan a staycation. Rent a room at a local hotel or motel.
“Go out to eat, grab a coffee at your favorite coffee shop. Shop local. Attend community events, watch sports at your favorite watering hole, wander through museums, and check out their gift shops.
“Support your local businesses and your neighbors who work there through this unique and challenging time,” she said.
Walmart
Walmart is striving to keep cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items replenished and in stock as soon as possible, according to a statement released by the company.
“We’re taking a firm stance against price gouging from third-party sellers, so if you see it happening, please report your concern,” the company said.
The chain store also pledged to keep “high-touch, high-traffic” areas clean, along with encouraging employees to stay home if not feeling well, offering “pay options and support if they are affected by the virus.”
Additionally, customers may use online delivery and store pickup to continue shopping at Walmart.
“Rest assured, we’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers and a healthy environment for our associates and communities,” said Walmart.