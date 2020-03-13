Elko feels effect of coronavirus

However, if someone had an out-of-town event canceled, and people are still looking for something to do, there are plenty of options within the area, Neddenriep said. Plus, it will also support Elko’s economy.

“If you decide not to travel, be a tourist in your hometown,” Neddenriep suggested. “If you canceled a vacation, plan a staycation. Rent a room at a local hotel or motel.

“Go out to eat, grab a coffee at your favorite coffee shop. Shop local. Attend community events, watch sports at your favorite watering hole, wander through museums, and check out their gift shops.

“Support your local businesses and your neighbors who work there through this unique and challenging time,” she said.

Walmart

Walmart is striving to keep cleaning supplies, paper products, and other in-demand items replenished and in stock as soon as possible, according to a statement released by the company.

“We’re taking a firm stance against price gouging from third-party sellers, so if you see it happening, please report your concern,” the company said.