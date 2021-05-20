Elko High School student wins art scholarship

ELKO — Angelina Solorzano-Zamora was this year’s Elko County Art Club 2021 scholarship winner, according to ECAC Gallery Director Tess King.

The amount of the scholarship was $1,000. The money will be used for art class tuition, lab fees and art supplies.

“She was very excited to win the scholarship,” King said. “She is pursuing a psychology degree from the University of Nevada Reno and loves to photograph what she sees.”

Solorzano-Zamora was honored May 16 at a gallery reception.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity,” Angelina stated when receiving her certificate.

Her high school photography teacher, Pat Long, recommended that she put in for this scholarship, King said. In his recommendation letter Long stated, “Angelina is a great leader, team mate and worker, but she is also a tremendous person as well. She is thoughtful, courteous and responsible. Whenever asked to help out with another student, or other special projects, Angelina has always been more than willing to accept the challenge.”

King said Solorzano-Zamora’s mother attended the reception and was very proud to see her daughter’s art displayed.