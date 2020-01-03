Elko Justice Court

Dec. 31
Jared Scott Wheeler pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 2,179 hours in jail.
Jan. 2
Lawrence Curtis Milton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and driver failing to obey red traffic light and was given as suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
-----
Dominique Angel Orrantia pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to properly maintain the travel lane, and driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
------
Robert Michael Schneider pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.