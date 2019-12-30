Elko Justice Court

Dec. 12
Joel Alan White was found guilty of battery and disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
Dec. 17
Ondrea Eveningstar Zink pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Dec. 18
Jessiah Isaiah Galloway pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve two hours in jail.
You have free articles remaining.
------
Ciara Michon Peters pleaded guilty to possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Jared Rost pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Carrie Ann Tishmack pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
Dec. 19
Sharon Marie Mattern pleaded no contest to driver failing to obey red traffic light and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.