Elko Justice Court
Elko Justice Court

Scales of Justice

Dec. 12

Joel Alan White was found guilty of battery and disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.

Dec. 17

Ondrea Eveningstar Zink pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Dec. 18

Jessiah Isaiah Galloway pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to serve two hours in jail.

------

Ciara Michon Peters pleaded guilty to possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

------

Jared Rost pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

------

Carrie Ann Tishmack pleaded guilty to animal at large and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.

Dec. 19

Sharon Marie Mattern pleaded no contest to driver failing to obey red traffic light and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

