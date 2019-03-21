ELKO – One of 17 people sickened this month by Salmonella is suing an Elko restaurant, claiming the illness was caused by contaminated ham and eggs.
Elko resident Harry Wiseman filed the lawsuit March 19 with Marler Clark, a food safety law firm based in Seattle. The Las Vegas law firm Murphy and Murphy is also representing Wiseman.
According to a report issued by Marler Clark, Wiseman consumed contaminated ham and eggs cooked at The Grille at Gold Dust West on March 2. Two days later he began complaining of nausea, bloating and diarrhea. On March 5, Wiseman collapsed in Twin Falls and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital.
Wiseman was suffering from complete kidney failure and was hospitalized for nine days, the firm reported. A stool sample tested positive for Salmonella.
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services public information officer Martha Framstead confirmed that The Grille is a suspected source of the Salmonella that sickened 17 people in the Elko area.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court claims that Jacobs Entertainment Inc., which owns Gold Dust West, is at fault. It states that the defendant prepared and sold contaminated food and that the company is liable to the plaintiff for selling him an unsafe food product.
The suit seeks $75,000 in damages.
“Our company is not aware of the lawsuit,” said Jonathan Boulware, vice president of Nevada operations for Jacob’s Entertainment. “From the beginning we have been cooperating fully with the health department to identify the possible products and causes. The health department’s preliminary investigation did not yield any causes of outbreak related to Gold Dust West’s handling of food.”
