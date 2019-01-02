ELKO – Elko has a new mayor to follow in the footsteps of Chris Johnson, who held the post for eight years. Reece Keener, sworn in as new mayor at a ceremony Jan. 2 at Elko City Hall, said he sees the Elko swimming pool as the top issue going forward.
Two new councilmen also took the oath, Chip Stone and Bill Hance. They replace Keener and John Patrick Rice, who is off the council after 11.5 years. Stone is new to city government, but Hance served on the Enhanced 911 Board and was on the Elko TV District Board for 20 years, ending in 2012.
“It was really a positive event,” Keener said. “I was really pleased to have former Mayor Chris Johnson there and former Mayor Mike Franzoia.” Former councilmen, including Lee Hoffman, Glen Guttry and Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, also were there in the packed chambers.
Swimming pool
City staff closed the Elko Municipal Pool in late November because of damage to the northern wall, and hired Lostra Engineering to determine the extent of the problem and plan repairs.
Keener said the city is looking at an estimated $380,000 for repairs and “will be moving forward as quickly as we can to get it out to bid. We’ll lose the entire winter.”
The new mayor also told the Elko Daily Free Press in an interview Jan. 2 that Barrick Gold Corp. has stepped up with a “very generous” donation of $83,500 to apply to the pool repairs.
Another focus for Keener is the expansion of broadband and internet service in Elko, and “we do have some providers interested in Elko,” he said.
The new sports complex near the Humboldt River is another project for the city that has Keener’s attention.
“It’s ahead of schedule and will be a very exciting amenity for Elko. It will give us the critical mass of fields to host larger tournaments,” he said.
Keener has an eye on downtown development to make the downtown more attractive to new businesses and to shoppers, and he said traffic management is concern as the city “has a rush hour now.” One idea would be to finally extend a connector from the Errecart Bridge to Mountain City Highway, he said. That plan was talked about 20 years ago.
Flights to Reno?
The mayor said he also wants to see better utilization of the Elko Regional Airport site, including acquiring 80 acres for a business park, under an expected grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
A bill that would revive the idea of a subsidy for flights from Elko to Reno, legislation promoted by Elko that didn’t make it through the last legislative session, is coming back for the 2019 Nevada Legislature, Keener said.
He understands the Reno Airport Authority and possibly McCarran Airport in Las Vegas will be the main sponsors for the bill this time, which will mean Elko can save on lobbying dollars. Keener said the city spent $25,000 to $30,000 pushing the subsidy in the 2017 session.
“It’s wonderful they’re doing this for us,” Keener said.
He also said he hopes to see more community involvement in city council meetings and will encourage involvement on city committees and service organizations “to create a greater sense of community here.”
Keener, who owns PNCC and Alliance Document Technologies, served on the Elko Planning Commission before his appointment to the council in 2013. He was elected to the council in 2014. As mayor, he will make $14,460 a year, according to an earlier report in the Elko Daily Free Press.
Chip Stone
Stone is looking at the Elko City Council position as a “new page in my life. I’m extremely excited this day is here,” he said. “I want to help Elko become more popular to attract new businesses and to make it easier for businesses to come to Elko to open new businesses.”
He said he knows he will represent the council on the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board and be the liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department and is “very much looking forward” to helping those boards. “The swimming pool is huge on my list.”
Stone owns Stonecraft Jewelers, Stone Rock Sound and Lighting, Diamond Chippers ice cream store and has a band called High Jacked.
Bill Hance
Hance, who owns Ruby Mountain Lock & Safe, said the morning of Jan. 2 he was “definitely looking forward to being sworn in today and serving on the council.”
He said he will be “one of five voices on the council so he can’t wave a magic wand,” but he would like to “make things more transparent, such as business licenses.”
Hance said people have told him they have problems going through the process to obtain a license for a small business and give up. He said he wants to find a way to “make the process a little less onerous.”
He started his business in 2016 following retirement from the State of Nevada after 20 years in the communications field, mainly with the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Johnson and Rice
Johnson served two terms as a councilman before his two terms as mayor, and he told the council at his last meeting on Dec. 18 he would be available, if needed for advice.
“I appreciate the experience and working with everyone,” Johnson said at that meeting, thanking the city staff for all their work, especially their efforts on the city budget that eased the burden on the mayor and council.
“Your leadership has been fantastic,” Elko Police Chief Ben Reed told Johnson at the Dec. 18 meeting.
The outgoing mayor ran in 2018 for the Nevada Assembly seat but lost to incumbent Ellison in the primary. Johnson owns Charles H. Chester Plumbing.
Johnson was termed out, but Rice could have run again since he didn’t have quite 12 years on the council, but he decided not to seek re-election. Rice told the council members and Johnson they had “been a really good team.”
Although his views sometimes differed from the others on the council and the mayor, the departing mayor pro-tempore said he was representing a part of the community that wasn’t otherwise represented. Rice also thanked the city staff.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the council at the Dec. 18 meeting that “without a doubt, this council has been the best council to work with,” and he commended the council for “working together to get things done.”
City Attorney David Stanton said he appreciated all the work Johnson and council had done, and he said Johnson and Rice “leave big shoes to fill.”
