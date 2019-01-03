ELKO — The Elko SnoBowl Ski opens for the second weekend of the season Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 5-6. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
“SnoBowl is a kick. Don't expect CO-sized resorts, but do expect a ‘beach’ scene much like A-Basin used to be,” Elko SnoBowl posted on facebook.com/snobowl. “Bring your tailgate grill.”
A tow rope to a beginners’ area, ski lift with access to several slopes of varying steepness, and a sledding hill are some of the ski hill’s features. The mini resort also offers ski and snowboard package rentals.
This weekend, the lift will provide access limited areas of the bowl because snow cover is still shallow.
Prices are $5 for tow rope; $20 for adult ski lift; $15 for youth ski lift; and $20 for equipment package rentals.
Visitors who don’t want to ski or snowboard can still ride the lift to take advantage of the mountaintop views.
“[T]here is a very nice picnic spot up on top (stellar views!) and you can ride back down when you’re [done],” SnoBowl wrote on Facebook.
The Elko SnoBowl opened for the first time this winter on Dec. 28-29 with just the beginners’ slope and tow rope open.
This is the first season that the winter recreation area has operated under the City of Elko’s park system. It was previously owned by the county.
Elko Parks and Recreation Coordinator Mandiee Ferguson said that despite cold temperatures last weekend, lots of people turned out to play in the snow.
“We’ll see ya next weekend, and create a great day,” says a recording on the Elko SnoBowl hotline, 775-777-7707.
To access the SnoBowl, 1992 SnoBowl Road, travel north on Fifth Street on an unpaved, plowed road and take a left on SnoBowl Road.
