Elko's movie theaters open for business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Local residents have one more way to relax and escape the summer heat, now that Elko’s movie theaters are back open for business.

Elko is home to two movie theaters, both operated by United Entertainment Group: the Crystal 5 Theatre, 676 Commercial St., and Cinema 6, 1145 Connolly Drive.

“Our employees and general managers are more than excited to bring entertainment and some fun back to the communities we serve,” UEC president and CEO Mike Ross said in a statement.

Ross said movie buffs have been “overwhelmingly supportive” during the past months when the theaters were forced to temporarily close because of coronavirus concerns. While the popcorn machines are popping again, Ross said the company will continue to use the practices it developed during the last several months regarding health and safety, along with guidance from the CDC and the National Association of Theatre Owners.

According to the company statement, seating at UEC theaters has been reduced to 50 percent occupancy or less, depending on state requirements. Reserve seating has been turned off, allowing moviegoers to appropriately distance themselves from each other. Showtimes are spread out more to alleviate any possible congestion in the lobby, and to allow for more time to clean between showings.