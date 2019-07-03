Elks celebrate Flag Day in Lamoille Grove

LAMOILLE – The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 1462 held a Flag Day presentation the evening of June 14 in Lamoille.
“The Great Basin Elks had 13 scouts from four troops or dens,” said Ty Trouten, exalted ruler. "The total attendance was around 80 people.”
The idea of setting aside a special day to honor the flag began in 1885, according to usflag.org. Teacher BJ Cigrand had pupils at the Fredonia, Wisconsin Public school District observe the flag on June 14. The date is significant because it is the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of the Stars and Stripes.
Others followed suit, honoring the flag on this day. However, it was not official until President Truman signed an Act of Congress in 1949 establishing June 14 as National Flag Day.
The Lamoille event was later hampered by rain, but, according to Trouten, was a successful commemoration of our country’s flag.
This was the third annual Flag Day ceremony the lodge has held in the region. The ceremony is meant to celebrate the flag, provide short histories of each flag flown by our nation, and to instill pride and respect for the American flag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.