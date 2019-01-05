ELKO — Defense might be Republican lawmakers’ main tactic in the upcoming 80th Legislative Session dominated by Democrats, yet northeastern Nevada GOP officials still hope to advance bills to benefit rural areas.
“We are going to have to play defense and do a good job of it,” said state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, who has served District 19 since 2013.
In November’s general election, Democrats won a supermajority in the Nevada Assembly and were one seat shy of the same in the state Senate. Democrats hold 13 of 21 seats in the Senate and 29 of 42 seats in the Assembly, The Associated Press reported.
Session begins Feb. 4, 2019, and lasts 120 days.
“Talk about a minority. We’re barely on the radar screen,” said Goicoechea, who is “very apprehensive about what’s going to happen in the next session.”
District 33 Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, supported a similar approach, saying “the biggest thing we’re going to have is defense.” He has served as assemblyman since 2011.
Ellison said he tries “to look at everything with an open mind. We have some good legislators on the Democratic side that I think we can work with.”
Probable top issues
The rural Republican lawmakers anticipated the 2019 Legislature to focus on social issues, such as abortion and gay rights, along with collective bargaining for state employees and an attempt to change the minimum wage. Other priorities they predict will zero in on education, water, public lands, gun control and taxes.
“There are going to be some bills that come out that are totally against my faith,” Ellison told the Elko Daily Free Press.
The assemblyman said he strongly opposes Democratic Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak’s stance on stricter gun laws, including the ban of assault weapons and silencers, according to an AP report.
“You don’t just unarm the people,” Ellison said.
Regarding budget, Goicoechea did not foresee a significant tax increase despite being wary of a perception among Southern Nevadans that rural areas “aren’t paying their fair share.”
Ellison, however, said he thought the session could deliver a “massive tax increase” and that some tax bills might come down “that will be nasty.” He sees mining and business being at risk, as raising net proceeds tax on mines or lowering the threshold of the commerce tax might seem like attractive ways to increase the state’s budget.
“I’m worried about mining. I’m worried about business,” Ellison said. “They could also come back and hit gaming.”
The assemblyman also expressed concern over unfunded mandates that could be passed down to rural areas, where taxes are already at or nearing the cap.
Elected officials will have a better understanding of Democrats’ plans after Sisolak delivers his State of the State address after being sworn in. “Then we can strategize,” Ellison said.
Both lawmakers already are prefiling bills to change laws with their districts in mind, and saving one or two from their allowances of bills to address issues as they arise.
Ellison is allowed to sponsor 10 bills this session, and Goicoechea 20, according to a chart based on Nevada Revised Statues. Draft legislation can also come from legislative committees, the governor, state agencies and local governments.
Goicoechea bills
The senator plans to sponsor bills pertaining to his rural Nevada district. He said his focuses are on capital improvements for schools; a request for changes to the White Pine County Courthouse; and livestock auction bonding and auditing.
“Every session, there will be a few water issues,” said Goicoechea, who described two issues related to water management and appropriation that he hopes to address.
One bill would require that the state water engineer establish a 10 percent reserve in any water basin where rights are not totally appropriated to “get a little bit of a cushion,” he said, explaining that most of the state’s basins are over-allocated.
“We are missing the mark on a lot of those water basins, and now we are having to pay the price at almost a third of the basins across the state,” Goicoechea said, adding that he wished more protections had been put in place 50 years ago.
Another bill he described would change law regarding where landowners can drill wells. Existing law states that a new well may be drilled within 300 feet of an existing well as long as the second well is on the same property. Goicoechea said he would like to change the law to allow the second well to be on an adjacent lot if the property is owned by the same person, provided it is within 300 feet of the first well.
“We are going to have to be a lot smarter with how we use our water,” he said.
The senator said he also supports legislation that would allow certain counties and cities, including Elko and Elko County, to increase the tax on diesel fuel. Funds collected from the excise tax are used for road improvements.
Ellison bills
Ellison said he is supporting bills that would affect Elko County and the cities within.
His proposed legislation attempts to establish a state office of emergency management, which could open up opportunities for grant funding to support systems such as Elko County’s upgrade to Next Generation 911.
He described other legislation that clarifies laws regarding handymen; assures that sexual abuse victims are notified when their abuser is released from prison; holds drivers responsible for accidents on private property; and advances suicide prevention and recovery in schools.
“People sent me there to do my job,” Ellison said, “and that’s what I’m going to do my hardest.”
