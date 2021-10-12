Enjoy gore and humor with theatrical performance

ELKO – Join Ghostlight Productions and The Stage Door as they take on the cult classic, “Evil Dead: The Musical.”

This live theatre performance is an adaptation of the film series and television series “Evil Dead.”

Not long ago, at a cabin lost in the woods in Michigan, a group of five college students found themselves face to face with evil forces summoned by the Necronomicon. One by one, they were captured by the demonic forces in the woods and turned on the others, until all that was left was Ash, a loyal S-Mart employee. Armed with his boomstick (a shotgun) and his chainsaw for a hand, Ash is charged with destroying the demons and saving the world.

“'Evil Dead: The Musical’ is a cult classic romp of pop culture against evil spirits bent on destroying the world, destined to leave audiences cheering,” said Emily Anderson, The Stage Door co-owner and Ghostlight Productions member. “The story line makes sense even if you have not seen the movie.”

There are iconic songs such as “Ode to an Accidental Stabbing,” “Death is a Bitch,” and “Look Who’s Evil Now.” A “splatter zone” will be set up for the very brave who want to be part of the gore.