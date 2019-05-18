ELKO, NEV. — A quarter of a million people walked the California Trail in search of land, gold and a better life in the 1840s and ‘50s, making it the largest American mass migration. Most travelers began their journey along the Missouri River and, if they were lucky enough to survive, ended it in what we now call California, Oregon or somewhere near the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Modern-day authors and filmmakers have documented what the experience must have been like. However, there is no better way to comprehend the hardships, the number of lives affected, and the various historical outcomes than taking a tour of the California Trail Interpretive Center.
“Without the trail, people would have had to have gone by ocean,” said Gregory Feathers, park ranger for the center located eight miles west of Elko, Nevada.
The center's exhibits explain many of the consequences of so many people traveling a similar route through the region.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but when the trail was first established people were migrating to Mexico,” Feathers said.
California and Nevada were then Mexican territory.
“The Humboldt River sustains all life in this area,” Feathers said. “This is where the plants are that you gathered for wintertime. In 1850 you had almost 50,000 people coming through here in the span of two months and they decimated everything. They were so afraid of Native Americans that they would shoot on site in some cases.”
The Bureau of Land Management has operated the museum since it was completed in 2008. Since that time it has expanded to grow its exhibitions and programs.
The curious observer walks down the “trail,” enlightened by dioramas and other displays that depict the many daily migrant experiences. Children can try on “pioneer clothing” and adults can ponder over the “dubious moves” that led the Donner Party into a troubled and deadly winter in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Geographical features that can be experienced include the Humboldt River and the Forty-Mile Desert. The river is what made the journey through this part of Nevada possible and the lengthy, water-free desert outside of Fernley killed many who made it this far.
“Walking 2,000 miles in a terrible pair of shoes [was difficult,] Feathers said. “Many traded for Native American footwear. When they were coming through this area it was July, August or September, the worst time of the year. The dust was one of the biggest things they complained about. Thousands of wagons were kicking up the dust and the water in the river was foul by that point.”
Cattle, horses and humans also used the area for waste. Both animals and people died along the trail and were left or buried nearby. Needless to say, the sanitation was horrible.
“It was very easy to get sick on this section of the trail,” Feathers said.
He said the Gold Rush period of 1850 to 1852 was the worst time for the masses of people coming through. There was competition for everything in this unique social environment. Feathers said many of the migrants came from rural areas in the East and this was the largest number of people they had ever encountered at one time.
The center also highlights the people who lived in the Great Basin before white settlers passed this way. These people knew how to survive in the tough landscape, and interaction between natives and pioneers was difficult at best.
There is a theme-oriented gift shop in the museum. Visitors can select from coonskin hats, historical books, rock collections and other memorabilia.
The museum grounds also offer a glimpse into the past. Several wikiups depict a typical Shoshone or Paiute dwelling site. A covered wagon shows the method of transporting rations and the sick or injured. The walkway to the front doors is inscribed with the names of scouts and other party leaders who sometimes took varying routes, both successfully and unsuccessfully.
Throughout the year the center offers a number of free educational programs. Many of these are hands-on. A temporary exhibit, “The Forgotten: The Chinese and the Transcontinental Railroad,” honors the hard-working Asian railroad employees that built the Central Pacific Railroad. About 90 percent of the railroad’s employees (about 12,000 people) were migrant workers from China.
“The exhibit sheds light on the experience of these great yet hidden men, and celebrates the 150th anniversary of their collective accomplishment in completing America’s first Transcontinental Railroad,” Feathers said.
The exhibit is composed of 20 panels placed chronologically. Feathers did all of the research and text for the show, which will be on display through June 16.
The center can be reached off of Interstate 80 at Hunter Exit 292.
