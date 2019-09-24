RENO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the suspect in a bank robbery north of Reno showed a teller his photo ID the day before when he inquired about opening a bank account.
Sheriff's deputies and the FBI say they're searching for 32-year-old Albert Diaz-Ordaz Jr. after he allegedly made off with $10,000 Friday from a Wells Fargo Bank in Sun Valley.
Prosecutors said in court documents filed Monday that Diaz-Ordaz appeared to be concealing a weapon in his pocket when he handed a note to a teller that read, "Give me $10,000 and no one gets hurt."
Another teller said he recognized him from the previous day when he presented the ID.
An FBI agent says another witness said a man believed to be Diaz-Ordaz asked him to purchase a gun for him and help with "a bank job."
